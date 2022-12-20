MMR vs KIP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 19

Mombasa Rhino (MMR) will be up against Kisumu Pythons (KIP) in the 19th match of the Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup at the Mombasa Sports Club, Kenya on Tuesday, December 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MMR vs KIP Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Mombasa Rhino have won only one out of their seven matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Thika Hippos by six runs.

Kisumu Pythons, on the other hand, have won four out of their seven matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Thika Hippo by eight wickets.

MMR vs KIP Match Details

The 19th match of the Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will be played on Dec 20 at the Mombasa Sports Club in Kenya. The match is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MMR vs KIP, Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 19

Date and Time: December 20, 2022, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Mombasa Sports Club, Kenya.

MMR vs KIP Pitch Report

The track at the Mombasa Sports Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 100

Average second innings score: 90

MMR vs KIP Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Mombasa Rhino: L-L

Kisumu Pythons: W-L

MMR vs KIP probable playing 11s for today’s match

MMR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MMR Probable Playing 11

Brian Likavu (wk), Suhail Dar, Shourya Batra, Saghir Abbas, Arslan, Deepanshu Rajanwal, Dedan Omondi, Gawaskar Haswani, Hannan, Alfred Luseno, and Dennis Musyoka.

KIP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KIP Probable Playing 11

Harendra Kerai (wk), Alex Obanda, Manish Kumar, Gaurav Sanghavi, Maurice Odumbe, Zahid Abbas, Mukesh, Jay Hirani, Mayur, Roman, and Harshit Hirani.

MMR vs KIP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Brian Likavu (5 matches, 70 runs, Strike Rate: 65.42)

Brian, who has played decently in the last couple of matches, is the best wicketkeeper choice. He has scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 65.42 in five matches.

Top Batter pick

Amit Mehra (7 matches, 186 runs and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 148.80 and Economy Rate: 4.74)

Amit is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 186 runs in seven matches, while also scalping 12 wickets at an economy rate of 4.74.

Top All-rounder pick

Deepanshu Rajanwal (7 matches, 162 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 110.96 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Deepanshu will be a key figure for Mombasa Rhino with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has picked up nine wickets while scoring 162 runs in seven matches.

Top Bowler pick

Sukhraj Ghataora (5 matches, 6 wickets and 169 runs, Economy Rate: 6.85 and Strike 129.01)

Sukhraj has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too. He has picked up six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.85, while also scoring 169 runs.

MMR vs KIP match captain and vice-captain choices

Amit Mehra

Amit is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. He has scored 186 runs and has scalped 12 wickets in seven matches.

Deepanshu Rajanwal

Deepanshu could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Tuesday. He has picked up nine wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.00, while also scoring 162 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MMR vs KIP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amit Mehra - 12 wickets and 186 runs in 7 matches

Deepanshu Rajanwal - 162 runs and 9 wickets in 7 matches

Sukhraj Ghataora - 169 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches

Mohammad Shuaib - 15 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches

Hitendra Sanghavi - 70 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches

MMR vs KIP match expert tips

Amit Mehra could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

MMR vs KIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

MMR vs KIP Dream11 Prediction - ACPL Kenya T20 Cup

MMR vs KIP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Brian Likavu, Shourya Batra

Batters: Saghir Abbas, Alex Obanda, Amit Mehra

All-rounders: Muzeef, Hitendra Sanghavi, Deepanshu Rajanwal

Bowlers: Hannan, Mohammad Shuaib, Sukhraj Ghataora

MMR vs KIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

MMR vs KIP Dream11 Prediction - ACPL Kenya T20 Cup

MMR vs KIP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Brian Likavu

Batters: Saghir Abbas, Alex Obanda, Amit Mehra

All-rounders: Dedan Omondi, Muzeef, Hitendra Sanghavi, Deepanshu Rajanwal

Bowlers: Mohammad Shuaib, Sukhraj Ghataora, Sajad.

