MMR vs KIP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 9

The ninth game of the Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will see Mombasa Rhino (KIP) square off against Kisumu Pythons (MMR) at the Mombasa Sports Club in Kenya on Thursday (December 15). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KIP vs MMR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Rhino have won only one of their last three games, while Python, too, have won one of their last three. Rhino will look to win this game, but the Pythons are a better team and expected to prevail.

KIP vs MMR Match Details

The ninth game of the Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will be played on December 15 at the Mombasa Sports Club in Kenya at 12:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KIP vs MMR, Match 9

Date and Time: November 15, 2022; 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Mombasa Sports Club, Kenya

Pitch Report

The surface at the Mombasa Sports Club in Kenya looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Kisumu Python and Thika Hippos saw 318 runs scored for the loss of 17 wickets

KIP vs MMR Form Guide

KIP - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

MMR - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

KIP vs MMR Probable Playing XIs

KIP

No injury updates

Harendra Kerai (wk), Alex Obanda, Manish Kumar, Gaurav Sanghavi, Maurice Odumbe, Zahid Abbas, Mukesh, Jay Hirani, Mayur, Roman, Harshit Hirani

MMR

No injury updates

Brian Likavu (wk), Suhail Dar, Shourya Batra, Saghir Abbas, Arslan , Deepanshu Rajanwal, Dedan Omondi, Gawaskar Haswani, Hannan, Alfred Luseno, Dennis Musyoka

KIP vs MMR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Likavu

Likavu is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. H Kerai is another good pick.

Batters

A Mehra

S Abbas and A Mehra are the two best batter picks. A Obanda has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

D Rajanwal

Z Abbas and D Rajanwal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. H Sanghavi is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Shuaib

The top bowler picks are M Shuaib and Sajad. Both have bowled well in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Kumar is another good pick.

KIP vs MMR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mehra

Mehra is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has scored 122 runs and five wickets in three games.

D Rajanwal

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Rajanwal the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. He has scored 82 runs and taken four wickets in three games.

Five Must-Picks for KIP vs MMR, Match 9

D Rajanwal

A Mehra

A Luseno

H Sanghavi

Soarabh

Mombasa Rhino vs Kisumu Pythons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mombasa Rhino vs Kisumu Pythons Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Likavu, H Kerai

Batters: A Mehra, A Obanda, S Abbas, I Qazi

All-rounders: D Rajanwal, Z Abbas

Bowlers: S Kumar, Sajad, M Shuaib

Mombasa Rhino vs Kisumu Pythons Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Kerai

Batters: A Mehra, A Obanda, I Qazi

All-rounders: D Rajanwal, H Sanghavi

Bowlers: S Ghataora, Sajad, M Shuaib, A Luseno, Soarabh

Poll : 0 votes