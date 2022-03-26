MMSS vs MRES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Richelieu Franchise T20, Match 6

M&M Signs Strikers (MMSS) will lock horns with MR24/7 Emergency Services (MRES) in the sixth match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Saturday.

M&M Signs Strikers are currently atop the standings, winning as many as two matches. They defeated King Price Kings by seven wickets in their last game. MR24/7 Emergency Services, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost two in two. They lost their last match against BA Blasting Namibia by 48 runs.

MMSS vs MRES Probable Playing 11 Today

MMSS XI

Gerhard Janse Rensburg, Fungayi Hlupo Jr, Stephan Baard, Hansie De Villiers, Malan Kruger, JW Visagie (WK), Henry Van Wyk, Jan Frylinck, Donovan Dominic Zealand, Jan Balt, Shaun Fouche, Craig Williams.

MRES XI

Ramsay McDonald, Mauritius Ngupita, Ramon Wilmot, Kaupanguruan Tjiposa, Karl Birkenstock, Zane Green (WK), Ben Shikongo, Ryan Moffett, Matthew de Gouveia, Sean Silver, Dewald Nell.

Match Details

MMSS vs MRES, Richelieu Franchise T20, Match 7

Date and Time: 25th March 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground in Namibia has favored the batters in the last couple of games. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 172 runs.

Today’s MMSS vs MRES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ryan Moffett: Moffett hasn't performed up to his standards in the Richelieu Franchise T20, but is expected to contribute well in Saturday's game.

Batters

Craig Williams: Williams scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 214.29 in the last match, while also picking up a wicket. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Sean Sliver: Silver has smashed 66 runs at a strike rate of 129.41 in two matches. He is a reliable top-order batter who can trouble the Strikers bowlers.

All-rounders

Karl Birkenstock: Birkenstock has scored 51 runs and taken two wickets in two matches. He is a no-brainer multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

Donovan Dominic Zealand: Zealand can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has smashed 33 runs while also scalping two wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Ben Shikongo: Shikongo has picked up a wicket in two matches. He will lead MR24/7 Emergency Services' bowling attack on Saturday.

Fungayi Hlupo Jr: Hlupo Jr scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 2.25 in the last match. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MMSS vs MRES Dream11 prediction team

Donovan Dominic Zealand (MMSS) - 178 points

Fungayi Hlupo Jr (MMSS) - 159 points

Karl Birkenstock (MRES) - 128 points

Sean Sliver (MRES) - 110 points

Craig Williams (MMSS) - 109 points

Important Stats for MMSS vs MRES Dream11 prediction team

Donovan Dominic Zealand: 33 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 126.92 and ER - 9.00

Fungayi Hlupo Jr: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 2.25

Karl Birkenstock: 51 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 92.73 and ER - 8.63

Sean Sliver: 66 runs in 2 matches; SR - 129.41

Craig Williams: 15 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 214.29 and ER - 7.50

MMSS vs MRES Dream11 Prediction Today (Richelieu Franchise T20)

MMSS vs MRES Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Richelieu Franchise T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Moffett, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Mathhew de Gouveia, Sean Sliver, Donovan Dominic Zealand, Ramon Wilmot, Karl Birkenstock, Dewald Nell, Ben Shikongo, Fungayi Hlupo Jr.

Captain: Karl Birkenstock. Vice-captain: Craig Williams.

MMSS vs MRES Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Richelieu Franchise T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: JW Visagie, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Mathhew de Gouveia, Sean Sliver, Donovan Dominic Zealand, Ramon Wilmot, Karl Birkenstock, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Fungayi Hlupo Jr.

Captain: Karl Birkenstock. Vice-captain: Donovan Dominic Zealand.

