MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see the Manchester Originals (MNR) host the Northern Superchargers (NOS) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, August 5.

The Manchester Originals head into the Hundred as one of the better teams in the competition. Boasting elite white-ball cricketers such as Jos Buttler and Andre Russell, the Originals will bank on their balance and depth to come through in their opening clash of the season. The Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, have a good blend of youth and experience, with Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo headlining the roster. Although both teams look well-matched on paper, Manchester Originals will hold the edge, owing to home conditions and a top-heavy batting unit. All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Manchester.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MNR vs NOS match, click here!

MNR vs NOS Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, David Willey, Harry Brook, John Simpson (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Matty Potts, Wahab Riaz and Adil Rashid.

MNR XI

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Tom Lammonby, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall, Matt Parkinson and Tom Hartley.

Match Details

MNR vs NOS, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 5th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Old Trafford is a decent one to bat on, the bowlers should find some help off the surface. There might not be much swing available early on for the pacers, allowing the batters to go all out from ball one. However, the spinners will come into play in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130 being a good total at the venue.

Today's MNR vs NOS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is perhaps the best white-ball opener in world cricket, with his ability to score big runs at a brisk rate holding him in high regard. Although he has not been in the best of form in recent weeks, Buttler is too good a player to be not picked. With John Simpson, his counterpart in the Northern Superchargers team, batting lower down the order, Buttler is the ideal choice for your team.

Batter

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is set to bat at the top of the Northern Superchargers' line-up. The South African is a consistent performer, capable of taking on the pacers and converting starts into big scores. While the likes of Phil Salt and Harry Brook also stand out, Du Plessis' experience should make him a good addition to your MNR vs NOS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell, like Faf du Plessis, is also in line to make his first Hundred appearance. The big West Indian is one of the most sought-after players in the world given his explosive firepower with the bat. Russell can also hold his own with the ball, adding to his case for inclusion in your MNR vs NOS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Matty Potts: Matty Potts has been a revelation in the Test format this summer, impressing against New Zealand and India. Although he recently made his debut in the ODI format as well, he remains a relative unknown entity with the white-ball in hand. He has a decent record in this format and can also add up with the bat down the order, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MNR vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

Matty Potts (NOS)

Jos Buttler (MNR)

Faf du Plessis (NOS)

Important stats for MNR vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

Adam Lyth - 525 runs in 16 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 177.36

Richard Gleeson - 25 wickets in 16 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 18.28

Matthew Parkinson - 13 wickets in 12 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Economy: 7.54

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Harry Brook, Andre Russell, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson and Matty Potts.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: David Willey.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Adam Lyth, Wayne Madsen, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Andre Russell, David Willey, Wahab Riaz, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson and Matty Potts.

Captain: Harry Brook. Vice-captain: Wayne Madsen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far