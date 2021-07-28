MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 9

Match 9 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Manchester Originals (MNR) taking on Northern Superchargers (NOS) at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester Originals are eyeing a second successive win at home despite facing a wounded Northern Superchargers side. Although the away side will be without Ben Stokes for the encounter, the Superchargers will bank on their depth and balance to help them get off the mark in The Hundred against the much-fancied Manchester Originals.

MNR vs NOS Probable Playing 11 Today

MNR XI

Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn (c) and Matt Parkinson

NOS XI

Adam Lyth (c), Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, John Simpson (wk), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Brydon Carse and Callum Parkinson

Match Details

MNR vs NOS, The Hundred Men's, Match 9

Date and Time: 28th July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons with spinners expected to play a big role in the proceedings. In the previous The Hundred game at Old Trafford, spinners picked up nine out of 14 wickets. The same trend is expected to continue with the batsmen having to maximize the powerplay phase, where the restrictions will play into their hands. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120-130 being a good total.

Today's MNR vs NOS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt: An explosive opener by trade, Phil Salt will be critical to the Manchester Originals' chances, especially in the absence of Jos Buttler. Expect Salt to go all guns blazing in the first 25 balls!

Batsmen

Colin Munro: Colin Munro has blown hot and cold for the Originals so far. With a promotion in order for the southpaw, Munro could well be in for a big outing at Old Trafford.

Harry Brook: Perhaps the breakout star of The Hundred so far, Harry Brook has upped his game for the Northern Superchargers. Comfortable against both pace and spin, Brook ought to be a popular pick in today's MNR vs NOS Dream11 contests.

All-rounders

David Willey: With Ben Stokes departing for English Test duties, David Willey is set for a big role in the Northern Superchargers' set-up. Given his ability to swing the ball upfront, Willey could back his explosive batting ability with a few wickets with the new ball.

Carlos Brathwaite: Carlos Brathwaite has enjoyed a big summer with Warwickshire in the T20 Blast with 18 wickets in 11 games. Given his recent form and the nature of the pitch, Brathwaite is a must-have in your MNR vs NOS Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Matt Parkinson: Young Matt Parkinson has already turned heads with his clever leg-spin for England and the Manchester Originals. The youngster will be key in the middle overs given the amount of turn on offer at Old Trafford.

Adil Rashid: England's lead spinner Adil Rashid hasn't really hit his groove with the ball for the Northern Superchargers. With favorable conditions on offer, Adil Rashid could be in for a big performance against the Originals.

Top 5 best players to pick in MNR vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

Matt Parkinson (MNR) - 159 points

Harry Brook (NOS) - 141 points

Fred Klaassen (MNR) - 140 points

Carlos Brathwaite (MNR) - 120 points

Adil Rashid (NOS) - 113 points

Important stats for MNR vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook: 100 runs in two The Hundred matches; SR: 163.93

Matt Parkinson: Five wickets in two The Hundred matches; Bowl Average: 7.20

Adil Rashid: Three wickets in two The Hundred matches, Bowl Average: 19.66

Colin Munro: 1724 runs in 65 T20I matches, SR - 156.44

Mujeeb ur Rehman: 25 wickets in 19 T20I matches, Economy: 6.15

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Carlos Brathwaite, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Steven Finn and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Adil Rashid

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Carlos Brathwaite, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Fred Klaassen and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Adil Rashid. Vice-captain: Phil Salt

