MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 19

Match 19 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Manchester Originals taking on Southern Brave at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

The Southern Brave are in brilliant form heading into the game, with Chris Jordan starring in a thrilling over the London Spirit last week. But they come across a Manchester Originals side who will be eyeing their third win of the season and go top of the The Hundred table.

MNR vs SOB Probable Playing 11 Today

MNR XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Tom Lammonby, Calvin Harrison, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson and Steven Finn

SOB XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Devon Conway, Alex Davies, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Colin de Grandhomme, Tymal Mills and Jake Lintott

Match Details

MNR vs SOB, The Hundred Men's, Match 19

Date and Time: 5th August 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the venue, the pitch is on the slower side with the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. Although the bowlers will struggle to get some swing early on, they will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. Spin is expected to have a significant say in the proceedings with ample turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130 being par at the venue.

Today's MNR vs SOB Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock: South African Quinton de Kock has shown glimpses of what he is capable of with the bat. But he hasn't gone on to play a big knock for the Southern Brave so far. Expect him to come up with a good innings at the top of the order.

Batsmen

Devon Conway: Like his teammate De Kock, Devon Conway is also due for some runs in the top order. Although he is batting in the middle order, he could be a good addition to your MNR vs SOB Dream11 team.

Colin Munro: Colin Munro came up with a good knock in the previous game to see his side home against the Welsh Fire. Given his international experience, Munro could be in for another strong performance in today's The Hundred game.

All-rounders

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan, even though he hasn't picked up many wickets, has shone with the ball in hand. With the Southern Brave pacer being his team's go-to bowler, he should scalp wicket or two today.

Bowlers

Matt Parkinson: Leggie Matt Parkinson has been one of the standout bowlers in The Hundred. The pitch should also help his skill-set, making him a must-have in your MNR vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Jacob Lintott: Jacob Lintott, one of two 'chinaman' bowlers in The Hundred, has enjoyed a successful season with the Southern Brave and Warwickshire. With form on his side, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in MNR vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

Carlos Brathwaite (MNR) - 166 points

Matt Parkinson (MNR) - 163 points

Chris Jordan (SOB) - 159 points

Alex Davies (SOB) - 156 points

Fred Klaassen (MNR) - 140 points

Important stats for MNR vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock: 51 runs in three The Hundred 2021 matches, SR: 204.00

Joe Clarke: 79 runs in three The Hundred 2021 matches, SR: 161.22

Devon Conway: 97 runs in four The Hundred 2021 matches, Bat Average: 24.25

Matt Parkinson: Five wickets in three The Hundred 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 13.20

Chris Jordan: Three wickets in four The Hundred 2021 matches, Economy: 9.28

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Devon Conway, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jacob Lintott, Matt Parkinson and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Colin Munro

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Devon Conway, Joe Clarke, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Jacob Lintott, Matt Parkinson and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Devon Conway

