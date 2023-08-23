MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Hundred Men’s 2023, Match 31

Manchester Originals (MNR) will take on Southern Brave (SOB) in the 31st match of the Hundred Men’s 2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MNR vs SOB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Manchester Originals have had a great run in the ongoing 2023 edition of the Hundred Men's tournament. They currently sit second in the points table, having won four of their seven games. The likes of Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Philip Salt, and Jos Buttler have been key in their success.

Southern Brave, on the other hand, find themselves in a crucial do-or-die situation, having only three wins in seven games. They are looking to turn their fortunes around, sitting in the fifth spot on the points table.

As they prepare to face the Originals, they are counting on players like Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, and James Vince to put in excellent performances.

MNR vs SOB, Match Details

The 31st match of The Hundred Men’s 2023 between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave will be played on August 31, 2023, at Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is set to start at 11pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MNR vs SOB, The Hundred Men’s 2023

Date & Time: August 31st 2023, 11pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

MNR vs SOB, Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester is likely to be a good one to bat on, but pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

MNR vs SOB Form Guide

MNR - W-W-W-L-W

SOB - L-W-W-L-W

MNR vs SOB Probable Playing 11 today

Manchester Originals Team News

No major injury concerns.

Manchester Originals Probable Playing XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Josh Tongue, Zaman Khan.

Southern Brave Team News

No major injury concerns.

Southern Brave Probable Playing XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Colin Ackermann, Tim David, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills.

Today’s MNR vs SOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (7 matches, 253 runs, Average: 42.17)

Jos Buttler has been excellent with the bat at the top order and also behind the stumps. He has scored 253 runs at an average of 42.17 and a strike rate of 152.41 in seven games.

Top Batter Pick

Leus du Plooy (7 matches, 110 runs, Average: 22.00)

Leus du Plooy's batting prowess has been exceptional while playing for Southern Brave, making him the second-highest run-scorer for his team. He has scored 110 runs at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of 122.22 in seven games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chris Jordan (4 matches, 107 runs & 7 wickets, Average: 53.50)

Chris Jordan has put in an outstanding all-round performance this season, showing not only his bowling prowess but also proving to be a useful asset with the bat. He has scored 107 runs in four games, with an average of 53.50 and an incredible strike rate of 201.89. Moreover, his bowling abilities add to his contribution, making him a versatile and impactful player for his squad.

Top Bowler Pick

Tymal Mills (7 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 12.92)

Tymal Mills has picked up 12 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.46. He averages 12.92 and has a bowling strike rate of 12.00. He is a must-have player for today's outing.

MNR vs SOB match captain and vice-captain choices

Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton has been in magnificent form with both the bat and the ball. The talented batting all-rounder has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 18.33 and has scored 157 runs and an average of 39.25 in seven matches.

Philip Salt

Philip Salt has been in top form with the bat. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 143 runs at an average of 20.43 at a strike rate of 183.33 in seven games.

Five Must-Picks for MNR vs SOB, Match 31st

Tim David

Laurie Evans

Max Holden

Ashton Turner

George Garton

MNR vs SOB Match Expert Tips

Paul Walter could provide you with valuable points in this game. He has scored 102 runs at an average of 17.00 and has picked up five wickets in seven games. He could be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction, Match 31, Head-To-Head Team

MNR vs SOB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway

Batters: Leus du Plooy, Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Paul Walter

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction, Match 31, Grand Team

MNR vs SOB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Phil Salt, Finn Allen

Batters: Leus du Plooy, James Vince

All-rounders: Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Tim David, Paul Walter

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, Rehan Ahmed