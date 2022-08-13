MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Manchester Originals (MNR) take on Trent Rockets (TRT) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, August 13.

The Trent Rockets have been the team to beat this season with two imperative performances so far. The likes of Daniel Sams and Dawid Malan have come up with brilliant performances at times of need and will be keen to sustain their form. While the Rockets have all the momentum in the world behind them, Manchester Originals are yet to win a game this season. However, they have a strong roster headlined by the duo of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler and will look to get off the mark today. All in all, a cracking game beckons with two valuable points up for grabs in Manchester.

MNR vs TRT Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT XI

Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Fletcher/Matt Carter and Luke Wood.

MNR XI

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Wayne Madsen, Tristan Stubbs, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Paul Walter, Sean Abbott, Fred Klaassen, Matt Parkinson and Tom Hartley.

Match Details

MNR vs TRT, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 13th August 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to be on the slower side, with the spinners expected to play a big part in the outcome of the game. Run-scoring should be easier against the new ball, which should skid on to the bat nicely. While the batters will target the shorter boundaries, the spinners should get ample turn off the surface. A change of pace will be crucial in the backend of the innings, with 140 being a good total at the venue.

Today's MNR vs TRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has not had the best of times as captain of England and Manchester Originals this year, but has been decent with the bat. Apart from scoring loads of runs in the IPL, Buttler showed glimpses of his ability in England colors as well. Given his ability and range of shots, Buttler should get the nod in your MNR vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has had a decent start to his Hundred campaign, coming up with two handy knocks at the top of the order. He is one of the best white-ball openers in the world, having ample experience of playing in almost every franchise league in the world. With his form and attacking prowess holding him in good stead, Hales is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is an elite T20 cricketer, with his record speaking for itself. While his ability to single-handedly win games is undeniable, Russell is still coming to terms with the format. He is yet to fire with the bat, but is still well and truly capable of scoring quick runs at times of need. With Russell bound to play a role with the ball as well, he could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Bowler

Luke Wood: Luke Wood has been in good form this season, impressing for Lancashire in the T20 Blast and also earning a call-up to the national side. He can generate extra pace and swing the new ball upfront, holding him in good stead. With the conditions likely to suit his style of bowling, Wood is a handy addition to your MNR vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MNR vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Luke Wood (TRT)

Phil Salt (MNR)

Daniel Sams (TRT)

Important stats for MNR vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Dawid Malan - 96 runs in 2 Hundred 2022 matches , SR: 181.13

Daniel Sams - 6 wickets in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 9.16

Jos Buttler - 65 runs in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 32.50

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Wayne Madsen, Andre Russell, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Tabraiz Shamsi and Matt Parkinson.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Colin Munro.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Laurie Evans, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Wayne Madsen, Andre Russell, Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Tom Hartley, Tabraiz Shamsi and Matt Parkinson.

Captain: Wayne Madsen. Vice-captain: Samit Patel.

