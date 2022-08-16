MNR vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Manchester Originals (MNR) take on Welsh Fire (WEF) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, August 16.

Despite a good batting performance, the Manchester Originals were outplayed by the Trent Rockets in their previous outing. They are still winless in the Hundred, with the likes of Jos Buttler and Phil Salt keen to get their side over the line.

Welsh Fire are also in search of their first win of the season. They have not clicked as a unit and will bank on their top-heavy batting unit to come up with the goods. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, but home conditions should tilt the odds in the Originals' favor.

With both sides' campaigns possibly on the line, an intriguing game is on the cards in Manchester.

MNR vs WEF Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF XI

Joe Clarke, Tom Banton (wk), Sam Hain, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Joshua Cobb (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Adam Zampa, Jake Ball, George Scrimshaw and David Payne.

MNR XI

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Wayne Madsen, Tristan Stubbs, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Paul Walter, Sean Abbott, Fred Klaassen, Matt Parkinson and Tom Hartley.

Match Details

MNR vs WEF, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 16th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

Although this will be the day's second game at Old Trafford, a decent batting track awaits the two sides. The pacers might not get much help with the new ball, allowing the batters to go all out from the start. As the match progresses, the ball should grip and turn, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial with both sides likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's MNR vs WEF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has been decent with the bat despite the Manchester Originals still being winless in the Hundred. He is an explosive batter who can take on the bowling from ball one. With the Manchester Originals captain keen to get a big one and lead his side to a much-needed win, Buttler is a must-have in your MNR vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke, who was part of the Manchester Originals last year, has not had the best of starts to his stint with Welsh Fire. However, he is a talented white-ball cricketer capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Given his ability and experience of playing in multiple franchise leagues, Clarke could be backed to come up with a good performance in this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has blown hot and cold in his debut Hundred season, unable to get going despite being used as a floater by the Manchester Originals. Regardless, he remains a valuable asset given his all-round skills and explosive batting ability. With Russell due for a big performance, he is another good pick for your MNR vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa has been decent with the ball in the tournament, holding his own in the middle phase. The leggie has some experience under his belt, with his ability to lure batters into making mistakes being key. With the conditions likely to suit the spinners, Zampa should be one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MNR vs WEF Dream11 prediction team

Adam Zampa (WEF)

Phil Salt (MNR)

Joe Clarke (WEF)

Important stats for MNR vs WEF Dream11 prediction team

Phil Salt - 107 runs in 3 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 53.50

George Scrimshaw - 3 wickets in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 17.66

Jos Buttler - 106 runs in 3 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 35.33

MNR vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

MNR vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Wayne Madsen, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Andre Russell, Sean Abbott, Joshua Cobb, Adam Zampa, Matt Parkinson and George Scrimshaw.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Ben Duckett.

MNR vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Wayne Madsen, Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Sean Abbott, Dwaine Pretorius, Adam Zampa, Matt Parkinson and George Scrimshaw.

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Tom Banton.

