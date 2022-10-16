MNW vs GDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Junior League 2022, Match 15

The Mardan Warriors (MNW) will take on the Gwadar Sharks (GDS) in the 15th match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MNW vs GDS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

The Mardan Warriors have won three of their last four matches and will be curious to create a winning streak in the tournament. The Gwadar Sharks, too, have won three of their last four matches and are among the top teams in this year's tournament.

The Mardan Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but the Gwadar Sharks are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MNW vs GDS Match Details

The 15th match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 will be played on October 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MNW vs GDS, Match 15

Date and Time: 16th October 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Gwadar Sharks and the Bahawalpur Royals, where a total of 241 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

MNW vs GDS Form Guide

MNW - W L W W

GDS - W W W L

MNW vs GDS Probable Playing XI

MNW Playing XI

No major injury updates

Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mohammad Farooq, Daud Nazar, Olly Cox, Mohammad Irfan-ll, George Thomas-ll, Zohaib Khan Shanzaib, Abbas Ali, Burhan Niaz (c), Archie Lenham, and Aimal Khan-l

GDS Playing XI

No major injury updates

Joseph Eckland (wk), Shamyl Hussain, Luc Benkenstein, Kushal Malla, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Ismail, Adnan Iqbal, Mohammad Shoaib, Muhammad Zulkifal, Danial Ibrahim, Saad Masood

MNW vs GDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Khan (4 matches, 63 runs, 1 wicket)

H Khan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

G Thomas (4 matches, 123 runs)

G Thomas and L Benkenstein are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

A Minhas (4 matches, 129 runs, 8 wickets)

S Masood and A Minhas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ali is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Khan (4 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khan and A Lenham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Ismail is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MNW vs GDS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Minhas

A Minhas will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 129 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last four matches.

G Thomas

Since the pitch is decent, you can make G Thomas the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, if required. He has already smashed 123 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for MNW vs GDS, Match 15

G Thomas - 123 runs

A Khan - 5 wickets

S Masood - 69 runs and 5 wickets

A Minhas - 129 runs and 8 wickets

S Khan - 137 runs

Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Khan

Batters: S Khan, G Thomas, H Nazim, L Benkenstein

All-rounders: S Masood, A Minhas, A Ali

Bowlers: A Khan, A Lenham, M Ismail

Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Khan

Batters: S Khan, G Thomas, L Benkenstein

All-rounders: S Masood, A Minhas

Bowlers: A Khan, A Lenham, M Qamar, M Shoaib, A Ullah

