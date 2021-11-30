MOCB vs HOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 16

Maharaja of Cooch Behar will take on Howrah Diamond in the 16th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Tuesday.

Maharaja of Cooch Behar are still looking for their first win in the competition. They lost consecutive games against Biplabi Chandernagore and North 24-PGS Champs and will be looking to bounce back in this one.

Meanwhile, Howrah Diamonds lost their opening match against North 2-PGS. However, they won their following match against Biplabi Chandernagore by six wickets and will look to build on that victory.

MOCB vs HOD Probable Playing 11 Today

MOCB XI

Santa Bhattacharya, Nilanjan Roy, Debajit Barman (wk), Subham Sarkar (c), Mahadeb Dutta, Nayeem Hoque, Shubhajit Saha, Pintu Routh, Snehashis Saha, Arindam Kumar Sen, Debtanu Baidya

HOD XI

Stalin Ghosh (c), Abhishek Mishra, Mohammad Irfan Ansari, MD Arif Ansari (wk), Aamir Gani, Sk Asif Hossain, Rupak Rajbhar, Sabyasachi Das, Krishanu Bhattacharjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Subham Sing

Match Details

MOCB vs HOD, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 16

Date and Time: November 30, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor the bowlers based on how conditions were on the first day of the tournament. The average score here is 100 and the side winning the toss should ideally look to bowl first.

Today’s MOCB vs HOD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M A Ansari could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can score important runs.

Batters

Opener S Bhattacharya will be looking to provide another big start to the Maharaja of Cooch Behar innings. He has scored 63 runs in two matches so far.

All-rounders

A Gani is an extremely important all-round asset for Howrah Diamond. He has picked up four wickets at a terrific economy rate of 2.5 and has also scored 18 runs. Gani could be a perfect captaincy choice for your MOCB vs HOD Dream11 Fantasy Side.

M Dutta is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. Dutta has scored 27 runs and has also picked up three wickets so far.

Bowlers

K Bhattacharjee will be expected to lead his side’s bowling attack here. He has picked up three wickets in the competition so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in MOCB vs HOD Dream11 prediction team

A Gani (HOD) – 188 points

M Dutta (MOCB) – 161 points

K Bhattacharjee (HOD) – 121 points

N Hoque (MOCB) – 120 points

P Chakraboty (HOD) – 105 points

Important stats for MOCB vs HOD Dream11 prediction team

A Gani: 18 runs and 4 wickets

M Dutta: 27 runs and 3 wickets

K Bhattacharjee: 3 wickets

MOCB vs HOD Dream11 Prediction Today

MOCB vs HOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M A Ansari, N Hoque, N Roy, S Bhattacharya, A Mishra, A Gani, M Dutta, S Sarkar, K Bhattacharjee, P Chakraborty, S Das

Captain: A Gani, Vice-Captain: M Dutta

MOCB vs HOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M A Ansari, N Hoque, N Roy, S Bhattacharya, A Gani, M Dutta, S Sarkar, K Bhattacharjee, P Chakraborty, S Das, D Baidya

Captain: N Hoque, Vice-Captain: K Bhattacharjee

Edited by Prem Deshpande