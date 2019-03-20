Momentum One Day Cup 2018, Match 26, Cape Cobras vs Knights: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 21st, 2019

With only a handful of games left in the Momentum One Day Cup 2019, the race for the semi-final places has gained steam, with Cape Cobras taking on the Knights in a potential knock-out game before the final round of fixtures next week.

The Cobras have relied on their young brigade to stay alive in the competition with four wins out of their eight games while a recent surge in form has seen the Knights ensure that all six teams in the league have a fighting chance at making it into the semi-finals.

With another entertaining match set to unfold, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Cobras:

Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, David Bedingham, Tladi Bokako, Isaac Dikgale, Jean-Paul Duminy, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Akhona Mnyaka, Dane Paterson, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Rory Kleinveldt, Hashim Amla, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Mpilo Njoloza

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli , Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Playing XI Updates:

Cobras:

The Cobras were trumped by the Titans in their previous match. Nevertheless, they should field a similar side with a strong bowling line-up including the likes of Vernon Philander, Rory Kleinveldt and Dane Piedt. The batting unit is also fairly settled with the Malans and Hamza in good form while keeper, Kyle Verreynne is one to watch out for on Thursday.

Possible XI: Janneman, Pieter(C), Hamza, Verreynne (WK), Mgijima, Philander, Linde, Piedt, Kleinveldt, Nabe and Bokako.

Knights:

No changes are expected for the Knights after two brilliant performances with the ball. Shadley van Schalkwyk was the star in their previous match with a stunning five-fer against Dolphins and will be expected to put in another good performance in this must-win match.

Rudi Second's return to form has culminated in a reversal in fortunes for the Knights and along with captain, Pite van Biljon and Petersen, will be the key against a formidable Cobras bowling unit.

Possible XI: Kruger, Gous(WK), Second, Biljon(C), Petersen, Mokoena, McLaren, de Lange, Schalkwyk, Leie and Budaza.

Match Details:

Cape Cobras vs Knights, Momentum One Day Cup 2018, Match 26

21st March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Newlands, Capetown

Pitch Report:

A high-scoring match is on the cards with a flat surface on offer at the Newlands. In spite of the surface, bowlers should find suitable purchase, making it an evenly contested match in all likelihood.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Rudi Second is the preferred options with the Knights keeper in very good form over the last few games. In spite of Kyle Verreynne's undeniable potential, Second should get the nod for this crucial match.

Batsmen: Keegan Petersen, Pite van Biljon, Janneman Malan and Zubayr Hamza are the ideal set of players to have in the side while in-form opener, Pieter Malan is also a viable options to go for at the expense of one of the Cobras batsmen.

All-rounders: Ryan McLaren and Rory Kleinveldt have been consistently performing for their respective teams and are must have players in the side while Vernon Philander's international experience cannot be discarded. He should pick a wicket or two with the new ball, making him a decent option.

Bowlers: Shadley van Schalkwyk and Marchant de Lange have been sensational in recent games and are sure to put in another noteworthy performance with the ball on Thursday while one of Dane Piedt or Nabe should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Rudi Second's form cannot be ignored and he should be backed to score more runs in what is a must-win game for the Knights. The other available options for captaincy include all-rounders, Ryan McLaren and Vernon Philander.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rudi Second (WK), J. Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Pite van Biljon, Keegan Petersen, Vernon Philander, Rory Kleinveldt, Ryan McLaren, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Marchant de Lange and Dane Piedt. Captain: Rudi Second

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rudi Second (WK), Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen, Grant Mokoena, Rory Kleinveldt, Ryan McLaren, Vernon Philander, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Marchant de Lange and Mthiwekhaya Nabe. Captain: Vernon Philander

