Momentum One Day Cup 2019, 1st Semi-Final, Titans vs Cape Cobras: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 27th, 2019

In the first semi-final of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019, a star-studded Titans side take on the Cobras at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday. With a number of World Cup probables seeing this match as the perfect opportunity to stake a claim, this match holds far more value than one would imagine. Entering the match as the favourites, Titans would look to bounce back after two consecutive losses in the league stage although the Cobras cannot be written off with the likes of Vernon Philander and Rory Kleinveldt hitting peak form in the last week or so.

Squads to choose from

Titans:

Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Vandiar, Henry Davids, Heino Kuhn, Chris Morris, Grant Thomson, Farhaan Behardien, Tshepo Moreki, Junior Dala, Shaun von Berg, Eldred Hawken, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Imran Manack, Gregory Mahlokwana, Theunis de Bruyn, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Dean Elgar, Diego Rosier, Corbin Bosch, Marcello Piedt, Kabelo Sekhukhune

Cape Cobras:

Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, David Bedingham, Tladi Bokako, Isaac Dikgale, Jean-Paul Duminy, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Akhona Mnyaka, Dane Paterson, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Rory Kleinveldt, Hashim Amla, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Dayyaan Galiem, Mpilo Njoloza, Tsepo Ndwandwa

Playing XI Updates

Titans:

Dean Elgar is set to lead the likes of Aiden Markram, Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi on Wednesday with the Titans looking to cruise to the finals of the Momentum One Day Cup. Junior Dala is the leading wicket-taker of the competition so far with 20 wickets and will be crucial against the Malan brothers and Zubayr Hamza.

Possible XI: de Bruyn, Markram, Elgar(C), Kuhn, Behardien, Vandiar/Zorzi, Masondo, Steyn, Dala, Shamsi and Bosch.

Cape Cobras:

JP Duminy returns to the Cobras and will ideally captain the side, batting at number four. This frees up in-form batsmen, Kyle Verreynne and Aviwe Mgijima to play the floaters role and provide the fireworks towards the end of the innings. The trio of Mnyaka, Philander and Kleinveldt are in good wicket-taking form and will be expected to pick a wicket or two upfront

Possible XI: Pieter, Janneman, Hamza, Duminy(C), Verreynne, Mgijima, Philander, Kleinveldt, Mnyaka, Piedt and Paterson/Linde.

Match Details:

Titans vs Cape Cobras, Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Semi-final 1

27th March 2019, 5:00 PM IST

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report:

A good batting strip with help for the seamers is on offer for both sets of players with both teams looking to score in excess of 300 with wickets in hand towards the death overs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Kyle Verreynne is the ideal choice with the Cobras keeper even touted for the back-up keeper spot in the South African World Cup squad by coach, Ashwell Prince. With a lack of a dependable option in the Titans side, Verreynne is the way to go in this department.

Batsmen: Aiden Markram played only three games yet has a whopping 393 runs to his name and looks set to add more runs and more value to his claim to the third opener's spot in the South African World Cup squad. Along with Markram, Zubayr Hamza and Pieter Malan are also great options while the leading run-scorer, Janneman Malan could also slot in for either one of them.

All-rounders: Dean Elgar has shown enough promise with his left-arm spin to warranty a place ahead of seasoned campaigner, JP Duminy while Vernon Philander should make merry with the new ball in what is a crucial game for him in the context of the World Cup.

Bowlers: Junior Dala and Rory Kleinveldt are must have players in the side while Chinaman, Tabraiz Shamsi adds variety to the Titans attack and should be handy at the Centurion. Akhona Mnyaka is also a viable option in the death and should prove his worth if chosen.

Captain: Dean Elgar, with his all-round abilities is more than capable of deciding the match on his own and should be backed with mantle of captaincy while the likes of Aiden Markram and Zubayr Hamza are also good options to go along with.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Aiden Markram, Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Vernon Philander, Rory Kleinveldt, Akhona Mnyaka, Tabraiz Shamsi and Junior Dala. Captain: Dean Elgar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Vernon Philander, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rory Kleinveldt and Akhona Mnyaka. Captain: Zubayr Hamza

