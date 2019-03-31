Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Final, Titans vs Dolphins: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 31st, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 42 // 31 Mar 2019, 00:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After 32 matches in the Momentum One Day Cup 2019, it now comes down to two teams, Titans and Dolphins as they face each other with the trophy on the line on Sunday.

With an array of international stars in their ranks, Titans enter into this match as the overwhelming favourites although the Dolphins have exceeded expectations with the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo and Sarel Erwee excelling for them. With a great contest on offer in the final, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Titans

Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Vandiar, Henry Davids, Heino Kuhn, Chris Morris, Grant Thomson, Farhaan Behardien, Tshepo Moreki, Junior Dala, Shaun von Berg, Eldred Hawken, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Imran Manack, Gregory Mahlokwana, Theunis de Bruyn, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Dean Elgar, Diego Rosier, Corbin Bosch, Marcello Piedt, Kabelo Sekhukhune.

Dolphins

Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Marques Ackerman, Dane Vilas, Khaya Zondo (C), Sibz Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Lwandiswa Zuma, Daryn Dupavillon

Playing XI Updates

Titans

Dean Elgar is all set to once again lead the likes of Aiden Markram, Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi on Sunday but do have an injury concern with Corbin Bosch out of the reckoning.

One of Shaun von Berg or Matthew Arnold should play instead of the allrounder. Junior Dala is the leading wicket-taker of the competition so far with 26 wickets and will be their go-to bowler after a sensational spell of bowling against the Cobras in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Possible XI: de Bruyn, Markram, Elgar(C), Kuhn, Behardien, Vandiar/Zorzi, Masondo, Steyn, Dala, Shamsi and Berg.

Dolphins

Dolphins look well-equipped in every department with Andile Phehlukwayo and Senuran Muthusamy providing the balance to this side who have the likes of Dane Vilas and Keshav Maharaj in their ranks.

Keshav Maharaj has also found form at the correct time and would be looking to sustain it at the expense of the mighty Titans.

Possible XI: Erwee, Jaarsveld, Vilas(WK), Zondo(C), Phehlukwayo, Muthusamy, Maharaj, Cele, Subrayen and Makhanya and Bosch

Match Details

Titans vs Dolphins, Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Final

31st March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

A good batting strip with help for the seamers is on offer for both sets of players with both teams looking to score in excess of 260 with wickets in hand towards the death overs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Dane Vilas is the ideal choice with the former South African keeper one of the most experienced players in the domestic circuit. He should be backed to score some runs as the Dolphins look to upset the Titans.

Batsmen: Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Aiden Markram are the in-form batsmen for their respective sides, making them must have players for this contest. The likes of Makhanya and de Bruyn are also good choices with their ability to strike boundaries at will and could prove to be handy

All-rounders: Dean Elgar has shown enough promise with his left-arm spin but would have to be ignored with the balance of the squad taking a hit with his inclusion. Andile Phehlukwayo and Senuran Muthusamy are the ideal players to have with their current form and ability.

Bowlers: Junior Dala, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj are all capable of picking a wicket or two for their respective side while one of Bosch or Cele should fill in as the final bowling option.

Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo, with his all-round abilities, is more than capable of deciding the match on his own and should be backed with the mantle of captaincy while the likes of Aiden Markram and Dane Vilas are also good options to go along with.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas (WK), Theunis de Bruyn, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Dale Steyn, Keshav Maharaj, Okuhle Cele, Tabraiz Shamsi and Junior Dala. Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas (WK), Jonathan Vandiar, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Dale Steyn, Keshav Maharaj, Eathan Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi and Junior Dala. Captain: Aiden Markram

Advertisement