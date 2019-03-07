Momentum One Day Cup 2019: Match 18, Titans vs Warriors: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 8th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 1.38K // 07 Mar 2019, 19:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In their second encounter in less than a week, an upbeat Titans side play table-toppers, Warriors in an enthralling clash at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Friday. The influx of South African internationals in Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar has seen the Titans bully opponents and propel them into the qualification scenario. Warriors were handed their first loss of the series this season by the Titans and will be looking to avenge that defeat with a good performance come Friday.

With another high scoring match on the cards, the onus will be on the likes of Aiden Markram and JJ Smuts to guide their teams to the comfort of victory.

Squads to choose from

Titans

Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Vandiar, Henry Davids, Heino Kuhn, Chris Morris, Grant Thomson, Farhaan Behardien, Tshepo Moreki, Junior Dala, Shaun von Berg, Eldred Hawken, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Imran Manack, Gregory Mahlokwana, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar

Warriors

Gihahn Cloete, Sisanda Magala, Yaseen Vallie, Sinethemba Qeshile, JJ Smuts, Christiaan Jonker, Onke Nyaku, Thomas Kaber, Lutho Sipamla, Andrew Birch, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Ayabulela Gqamane, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Lesiba Ngoepe, Glenton Stuurman

Playing XI Updates

Titans

No changes are expected of the Titans after two complete performances from their players. Aiden Markram has been brilliant in his two outings for the Titans with the likes of Dean Elgar and Farhaan Behardien supporting him with good knocks. Chris Morris and Junior Dala are crucial to the Titans bowling unit with both of them doing well to mask the ineffectiveness of the lesser known players.

Possible XI: Markram, Zorzi, Kuhn, Elgar, Klaasen(C&WK), Behardien, Morris, Dala, Mahlokwana, Moreki and Mothoa.

Advertisement

Warriors

Warriors will be hoping for better performance with the ball after they were dispatched to all parts of the ground by Markram and Zorzi. Birch, Sipalma, and Magala have looked good while Smuts needs to find his groove with the ball, if they are to pressurize the Titans. The presence of Marco Marais at number seven indicates the strength they have in their batting, which should prove handy against a depleted Titans bowling line-up.

Possible XI: Cloete(WK), Breetzke, Smuts(C), Ngoepe, Ackermann, Qeshile, Marais, Magala, Birch, Sipalma and Nyaku

Match Details

Titans vs Warriors, Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 18

8th March 2019, 5:00 PM IST

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter is in store in Benoni with the previous encounter at the ground yielding in excess of 600 runs in the match. Pacers will be key with conditions favouring swing and seam early on while spinner will have to vary their speeds if they are to extract anything from the surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen is the preferred choice for the wicket-keeper spot with the South African is good form as well. With the added responsibility of captaincy, Klaasen can be backed to score some runs at the expense of the Warriors' bowlers.

Batsmen: Aiden Markram and Gihahn Cloete are must-have players in the side while the likes of Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi are also good options who can facilitate the selection of more established players in the side. Breetzke is one of South Africa's most promising youngsters and should be able to justify his selection with a good knock.

All-rounders: JJ Smuts and Chris Morris have been at their best this tournament with vital contributions with both bat and ball. They are invaluable assets to the team and should be the first names on the fantasy team sheet.

Bowlers: Two of Andrew Birch, Sisanda Magala and Lutho Sipamla are a must in the side with all three of them in good wicket-taking form. Along with them, the pace and bounce of Junior Dala is also a handy option to have in the side. Alfred Mothoa or Mahlokwana should suffice in rounding off the team for this contest with their wicket-taking ability to bound to yield a wicket or two on Friday.

Captain: Jon-Jon Smuts' skill-set makes him the perfect captain for any contest while the likes of Chris Morris and Gihahn Cloete are also viable candidates for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, JJ Smuts, Chris Morris, Gregory Mahlokwana, Junior Dala, Andrew Birch and Lutho Sipamla. Captain: Gihahn Cloete

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Heino Kuhn, Tony de Zorzi, JJ Smuts, Chris Morris, Colin Ackermann, Gregory Mahlokwana, Sisanda Magala and Andrew Birch. Captain: JJ Smuts

Advertisement