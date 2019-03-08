×
Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 19, Dolphins vs Cobras: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 9th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy
OFFICIAL
Preview
1.07K   //    08 Mar 2019, 23:35 IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips
Fantasy Cricket Tips

Both the Dolphins and Cobras, who face each other on Saturday, come into this match on the back of a win and will look to sustain their challenge for the Momentum One Day Cup Trophy.

While the Cobras had to thank youngster, Mnyaka after a brilliant last over won the game against the Lions, Dolphins have been fairly consistent, with the likes of Vilas and Zondo performing regularly for them.

Squads to choose from:

Dolphins:

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Cobras:

Dane Piedt, David Bedingham, Tladi Bokako, Isaac Dikgale, Jean-Paul Duminy, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Akhona Mnyaka, Dane Paterson, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Rory Kleinveldt, Hashim Amla, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Mpilo Njoloza

Playing XI Updates:

Dolphins:

Robbie Frylinck isn't available for his match and should be replaced with Kevin Mungroo in what is a formidable eleven. Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy hold the key in the middle overs while much is expected of the experienced pair of Vilas and Zondo.

Possible XI: van Jaarsveld, van Wyk(WK), Erwee, Vilas, Zondo(C), Muthusamy, Mungroo, Maharaj, Subrayen, Shezi and Cele.

Cobras:

No changes are expected in the Cobras side with Pieter Malan and JP Duminy doing well with the bat. Their finishing with the bat is a concern, with none of the players standing up so far and they will be hoping for Duminy to do the job. Kleinveldt and Paterson are key to the Cobras' fortunes with the ball against a strong Dolphins batting.

Possible XI: Pieter, Janneman, Hamza, Duminy(C), Linde, Mgijima, Smith, Verreynne (WK), Kleinveldt, Paterson and Mnyaka

Match Details:

Dolphins vs Cape Cobras, Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 19

10th March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

Pitch Report:

Pietermaritzburg is set to serve up another flat surface promising loads of runs for both sets of batsmen. The side which maneuvers the middle overs better is going to have a better chance of winning this game although the Dolphins head into the match as the favourites with a superior head-to-head record over the Cobras.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Dane Vilas is the preferred option considering his form over the last year or so. Kyle Verreynne has also been amongst the runs in the competition and could also be an alternative to the Dolphins keeper.

Batsmen: Sarel Erwee, Morne van Wyk, Zubayr Hamza and Janneman Malan are the ideal set of players to have in the side with their expertise and form taken into account. Pieter Malan is also a viable option after having scored a brilliant hundred in the previous game while Zondo could slot in for Erwee in the fantasy side.

All-rounders: Duminy, Kleinveldt and Muthusamy are must have players with all of them contributing with runs and wickets. They are great selections around whom the fantasy team should be built.

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj and his left-arm spin is key in the middle overs. Along with the likes of Shezi and Paterson, Maharaj is more than an able selection in the fantasy side with all of them capable of picking a wicket or two on Saturday.

Captain: Dane Vilas and JP Duminy are the ideal candidates for captaincy with both of them in good form. They have performed well in the domestic circuit whenever given the chance and should be backed to perform in what is a crucial game for both teams.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas(WK), Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Morne van Wyk, Sarel Erwee, JP Duminy, Rory Kleinveldt, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Mthokozisi Shezi and Dane Paterson. Captain: JP Duminy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas(WK), Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Morne van Wyk, Khaya Zondo, Rory Kleinveldt, JP Duminy, Senuran Muthusamy, Mthokozisi Shezi, Keshav Maharaj and Dane Paterson. Captain: Dane Vilas

