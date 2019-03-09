Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 20, Knights vs Lions: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 9th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

A bottom-of-the-table clash is in store for us on Saturday as a depleted Lions side take on Knights at their home of Bloemfontein in the second match of the day.

Both teams have underwhelmed with only a solitary win between them so far and they will be looking to get one over the other as they try and keep their hopes of making the finals alive.

While the Lions were undone by brilliant death bowling in their previous match, rain played spoil-sport for the Knights as they find themselves stuck at the bottom of the table.

Following the trend in the Momentum One Cup of late, another high-scoring match is on the cards between two teams desperate for a win. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Stephen Cook, Bjorn Fortuin, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Mangaliso Mosehle, Aaron Phangiso, Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius, Omphile Ramela, Kagiso Rapulana, Ryan Rickelton, Malusi Siboto, Nicky van den Bergh, Rassie van der Dussen, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Nono Pongolo, Delano Potgieter, Temba Bavuma

Playing XI Updates:

Knights:

Lack of depth in the squad should force the Knights to field the same side that lost to the Dolphins last week. Much is expected of their experienced bowling unit boasting of the likes of De Lange and McLaren as they seek their first win of the season. Rudi Second was impressive in the previous game and could be promoted to utilize his talents more effectively.

Possible XI: Mokoena, Gous, Keegan, Biljon(C), Second(WK), McLaren, Kruger, van Schalkwyk, Leie, Budaza and de Lange.

Lions:

Dwaine Pretorius, in all likelihood, shouldn't be available for this match and should be replaced with Potgieter in the playing XI.

Without the likes of van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Mulder, the Lions have struggled to make a mark and would be banking on Dominic Hendricks' purple patch to get them out of this mess. The bowling unit looks settled with Fortuin and Burger doing well.

Possible XI: Rickelton, Hendricks, Rapulana, Bavuma(C), Bergh, Potgieter, Mosehle(WK), Fortuin, Phangiso, Siboto and Burger.

Match Details:

Knights vs Lions, Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 20

9th March 2019, 5:00 PM IST

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report:

Another pitch filled with lots of runs will be served to both teams looking for a win. The only match played prior to Saturday saw a high-scoring encounter with 282 being chased down in the last over. Pacers should enjoy conditions early on after which the bowlers should revert back to defense as they try and minimize the damage.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Rudi Second has been a consistent performer for the Knights in the last two seasons. He should be the preferred wicket-keeper for this contest with Mosehle batting too deep for anyone's liking.

Batsmen: Keegan Petersen and Ryan Rickelton are great selections for the team while the likes of Temba Bavuma, Dominic Hendricks and Pite van Biljon are capable of scoring big runs on a flat surface.

All-rounders: Former RSA all-rounder, Ryan McLaren has been impressive with both bat and ball and should be one of the first names on the fantasy team sheet. If included, Dwaine Pretorius is also a handy option to have and should be added in the fantasy team at the expense of a batsman.

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange and Shadley van Schalkwyk are the best wicket-taking options from the Knights bowling unit while two of Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger and Malusi Siboto should suffice.

Captain: Ryan McLaren has been their best player and with the team due a win, he is their best bet to propel them to a morale-boosting two points. Along with him, Rudi Second and Temba Bavuma are also decent options to choose as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rudi Second (WK), Dominic Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, Pite van Biljon, Keegan Petersen, Ryan McLaren, Marchant de Lange, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nandre Burger and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Ryan McLaren

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rudi Second (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Andries Gous, Keegan Petersen, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Marchant de Lange, Malusi Siboto and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Temba Bavuma

