Momentum One Day Cup 2019: Match 21, Titans vs Cobras: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 13th, 2019

Momentum One Day Cup 2019 action is back with a star-studded Titans side taking on a Hashim Amla and Duminy-less Cape Cobras, in what is a potential do-or-die game on Wednesday.

Titans are the in-form team with three straight victories while the Cobras themselves head into this match with consecutive victories courtesy of JP Duminy, Pieter Malan and Mnyaka. With the SuperSport Park set to host two heavyweights of South African domestic cricket, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Titans:

Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Vandiar, Henry Davids, Heino Kuhn, Chris Morris, Grant Thomson, Farhaan Behardien, Tshepo Moreki, Junior Dala, Shaun von Berg, Eldred Hawken, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Imran Manack, Gregory Mahlokwana, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar

Cape Cobras:

Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, David Bedingham, Tladi Bokako, Isaac Dikgale, Jean-Paul Duminy, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Akhona Mnyaka, Dane Paterson, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Rory Kleinveldt, Hashim Amla, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Mpilo Njoloza

Playing XI Updates:

Titans:

Aiden Markram isn't available for the Titans with the former U-19 captain in the South African side. He should be replaced by Dean Elgar at the top of the order while the rest of the team should remain the same after Junior Dala conjured a near impossible win against the Warriors last week. The bowling unit is fairly settled with Chris Morris and Gregory Mahlokwana doing well for them on a consistent basis.

Possible XI: Elgar, Zorzi, Kuhn, de Bruyn, Klaasen (C&WK), Behardien, Morris, Dala, Mahlokwana, Mothoa, and Moreki

Cape Cobras:

As is the case with the Titans, the Cobras also are set to miss the services of JP Duminy and Hashim Amla, paving the way for the likes of David Bedingham and Jason Smith to stake a claim in the playing XI. Pieter Malan and Janneman Malan are in good touch with Zubayr Hamza also contributing regularly while George Linde has provided the goods in the latter overs for the Cobras. Kleinveldt and Paterson are key for the Cobras if they are to get one over an in-form Titans side on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Pieter Malan(C), Janneman Malan, Hamza, Linde, Verreynne (WK), Mgijima, Smith/ Bedingham, Kleinveldt, Paterson, Mnyaka and Nabe.

Match Details:

Titans vs Cape Cobras, Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 21

13th March 2019, 5:00 PM IST

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report:

As observed in the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka held at this very stadium, the pitch turned out to be on the slower side with the bowlers finding enough help to restrict sides to modest totals. The first ten overs are crucial for either team with stroke play best in those periods with the ball being hard and the fielding restrictions in place.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Kyle Verreynne is one of the most in-form players in the country at this moment with 274 runs to his name in just five innings, batting in the middle order. He should be backed to score some runs on a pitch where he can bide his time with Duminy and Amla unavailable for the Cobras.

Batsmen: Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza are the preferred batsmen for the Cobras while Titans' opener, Tony de Zorzi is also a viable pick for the fantasy team. The likes of Dean Elgar and Theunis de Bruyn are also good options with their international experience bound to come in handy on what is a competitive wicket in the Centurion.

All-rounders: George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt and Chris Morris are the ideal set of all-rounders to have in the side with all of them in good form over the last few games. Kleinveldt and Linde have picked 15 wickets between them and with their pinch hitting abilities, they warranty themselves a place in the side without any question.

Bowlers: Junior Dala's blazing cameo won the Titans their match against the Warriors and should be one of the first names on the team-sheet with his ability to bowl sharp bouncers and yorkers in the death. Along with him, Gregory Mahlokwana and Dane Paterson are also great options to have in the side while Akhona Mnyaka is also a worthwhile option at the expense of Dane Paterson.

Captain: Zubayr Hamza and Theunis de Bruyn have featured for South Africa in the Test format and are capable of scoring big runs in the 50-over format as well with both of them in good form too. Along with George Linde, both of them are the ideal players to choose as captain for this crucial encounter.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Rory Kleinveldt, Chris Morris, George Linde, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala, and Gregory Mahlokwana. Captain: Zubayr Hamza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Chris Morris, George Linde, Akhona Mynaka, Rory Kleinveldt, Tshepo Moreki, and Junior Dala. Captain: Theunis de Bruyn

