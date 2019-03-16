Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 24, Knights vs Dolphins: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 17th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Knights finally notched their first win of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019 courtesy of Rudi Second and their bowlers, and they will look to continue in the same manner as they face a wounded Dolphins side on Sunday.

Unlike the Knights, Keshav Maharaj and co. were put to the sword by a complete performance by league-leaders, Titans, and would hope to restart a faltering season at the expense of the cellar-dwellers.

With only a handful of games left in the season, this match holds a lot of importance in the context of the table and should bring out the best out of both sets of players come Sunday.

Squads to choose from:

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli , Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Dolphins:

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Marques Ackermann

Playing XI Updates:

Knights:

After a welcome victory on Friday, Knights wouldn't want to tinker with a winning combination although Mokoena's form is a cause for concern. Rudi Second is in good nick for them and will be expected to come up with the goods once again while the usual suspects, Ryan McLaren and Marchant de Lange's spells with the ball should hold the key to unlocking the Dolphins batting unit.

Possible XI: Gous(WK), Kruger, Petersen, Biljon(C), Second, Mokoena, McLaren, de Lange, Leie, Budaza and Baartman.

Dolphins:

The Dolphins' bowling has been well below par of late with none of the bowlers able to contain the opposition batsmen. Much is expected of Keshav Maharaj and Okuhle Cele if they are to get a result out of this game while Dane Vilas and Makhanya's ability to rotate the strike in the middle overs should come in handy.

Possible XI: van Jaarsveld, Erwee, Ackermann, Vilas(WK), Makhanya, Muthusamy, Maharaj(C), Bosch, Subrayen, Mungroo and Cele.

Match Details:

Knights vs Dolphins, Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 24

17th March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Diamond Oval, Kimberly

Pitch Report:

The only match played prior to this contest in the tournament so far saw the pacers revel in overcast conditions while off-spinner, Jacques Snyman took a four-fer as well, with signs pointing towards a slow wicket on Sunday. With the likes of Marchant de Lange and Dane Vilas featuring, it should make for a worth-while contest between bat and ball.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Rudi Second is in very good form with a couple of fifties behind him and should be the preferred option although Dane Vilas shouldn't be completely written off for this crucial encounter.

Batsmen: Keegan Petersen, Pite van Biljon, Ackermann and Vaughn van Jaarsveld are the ideal set of players to have in the team with all of them capable of applying themselves on what is expected to be a tricky wicket to bat on. Sarel Erwee is also a viable option to go for and could slot in for Ackermann if necessary.

All-rounders: Ryan McLaren and Senuran Muthusamy have consistently contributed with runs and wickets for their respective teams and should be backed once again to come up with the goods, making them invaluable assets to the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange and Keshav Maharaj are must have players in the side with their international experience, while the likes of Kevin Mungroo, Eddie Leie and Mbulelo Budaza are some of the available options to complete the fantasy team.

Captain: All-rounders, Senuran Muthusamy and Ryan McLaren are perfect captaincy material with their skill set and should be worth-while options while Vaughn van Jaarsveld is also a good option to back for this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas(WK), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Marques Ackermann, Pite van Biljon, Keegan Petersen, Ryan McLaren, Senuran Muthusamy, Marchant de Lange, Keshav Maharaj, Kevin Mungroo and Mbulelo Budaza. Captain: Ryan McLaren

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rudi Second (WK), Sarel Erwee, Pite van Biljon, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Keegan Petersen, Ryan McLaren, Senuran Muthusamy, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Keshav Maharaj and Okuhle Cele. Captain: Vaughn van Jaarsveld

