Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 25, Warriors vs Dolphins: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 20th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 31 // 19 Mar 2019, 23:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With the battle for the semi-final spots, mid-table sides Warriors and Dolphins face each other in their plight to put a stop to their dwindling campaigns. After running away with successive wins at the start of the campaign, both the Warriors and Dolphins look to get one over the other as they look to seal a semi-final spot on Wednesday.

Both teams come into this match with losses to bottom-of-the-table, Knights with none of their batsmen able to apply themselves against the might of the Knights' bowling. With this match having a big say in the outcome of the league table, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Warriors:

Gihahn Cloete, Sisanda Magala, Yaseen Vallie, Sinethemba Qeshile, JJ Smuts, Christiaan Jonker, Onke Nyaku, Thomas Kaber, Lutho Sipamla, Andrew Birch, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Ayabulela Gqamane, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Lesiba Ngoepe, Glenton Stuurman, Edward Michael Moore

Dolphins:

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Marques Ackerman

Playing XI Updates

Warriors:

Sinethemba Qeshile's inclusion in the national side leaves his availability in question while the rest of the side should remain the same. Better performances are expected from the batting unit after a disastrous performance against the Knights. Gihahn Cloete could return to the side while Marco Marais' good run of form will be key to the Warriors come Wednesday.

Possible XI: Cloete, Smuts(C), Moore, Qeshile(WK), Ngoepe, Marais, Kaber, Birch, Magala, Walters and Nyaku.

Advertisement

Dolphins:

The Dolphins bowling hasn't been in any sort of form and could see a few personnel changes here with Zuma in line to replace Mungroo. The batting unit looks settled with Dane Vilas due for a big score. Sarel Erwee is in good form with a hundred also too his name this season and will be crucial at the top of the order.

Possible XI: Erwee, van Jaarsveld, Vilas(WK), Zondo(C), Muthusamy, Makhanya, Maharaj, Bosch, Subrayen, Zuma/Mungroo and Cele

Match Details

Warriors vs Dolphins, Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 25

25th March 2019, 5:00 PM IST

St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

St. George's Park is set to put forth another flat track, promising loads of runs for the batsmen. The last match to be played here saw Isuru Udana showcase his pinch-hitting abilities against a formidable South African bowling attack.

The new-ball is going to be crucial for both teams as they would love to pick a wicket or two upfront, to set the tone for the rest of the innings and ultimately, the match.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Dane Vilas is the preferred option with the experienced batsmen bound to score runs against a depleted Warriors attack. Although Qeshile is a great option as well, the experience of Vilas should give him the nod.

Batsmen: Two of the Dolphins trio of Sarel Erwee, Vaughan van Jaarsveld and Khaya Zondo are great options to have in the side while Lesiba Ngoepe is also capable of scoring some runs at St. George's Park. If included in the side, Gihahn Cloete is also a valuable asset and should be picked without any hesitation.

All-rounders: JJ Smuts is a must have in the side along with the likes of Senuran Muthusamy and Thomas Kaber also available to fill in the vacant spots in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Andrew Birch and Sisanda Magala need to come up with their A-Game with both Anrich Nortje and Lutho Sipalma out on national duty. Both of them are great selections for the contest while Keshav Maharaj and Prenalen Subrayen should pick a wicket or two. Okuhle Cele is also a viable option and could slot in for Subrayen.

Captain: JJ Smuts and Dane Vilas are the front-runners for captaincy with their international experience and undeniable ability. Both of them are due for a big score and should be amongst the runs on Wednesday.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas (WK), Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Thomas Kaber, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalen Subrayen, Sisanda Magala and Andrew Birch. Captain: Dane Vilas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas(WK), Khaya Zondo, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, JJ Smuts, Thomas Kaber, Andrew Birch, Okuhle Cele, Sisanda Magala and Keshav Maharaj. Captain: JJ Smuts

Advertisement