Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 27, Titans vs Lions: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 21st, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy

The second match on an action-packed Thursday sees pace-setters, Titans take on bottom-placed, Lions in what promises to be an exciting encounter at the high-scoring Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Titans are the in-form team in the tournament with five straight wins propelling them to the top of the table while for the Lions, it is a do-or-die match.

While the Titans have put in sensational performances on a consistent basis, the Lions haven't been able to fire in unison to get themselves over the line, making this contest a potential David vs Goliath clash in the Momentum One Day Cup 2019.

With loads of runs on offer, another nerve-wracking encounter is on the cards come Thursday.

Squads to choose from:

Titans:

Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Vandiar, Henry Davids, Heino Kuhn, Chris Morris, Grant Thomson, Farhaan Behardien, Tshepo Moreki, Junior Dala, Shaun von Berg, Eldred Hawken, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Imran Manack, Gregory Mahlokwana, Theunis de Bruyn, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Dean Elgar, Diego Rosier, Corbin Bosch, Marcello Piedt, Kabelo Sekhukhune

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Stephen Cook, Bjorn Fortuin, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Mangaliso Mosehle, Aaron Phangiso, Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius, Omphile Ramela, Kagiso Rapulana, Ryan Rickelton, Malusi Siboto, Nicky van den Bergh, Rassie van der Dussen, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Nono Pongolo, Delano Potgieter, Temba Bavuma

Playing XI Updates:

Titans:

Chris Morris has been called up to the national side, leaving a huge void in the bowling department for the Titans. This vacancy, however, should be filled by one of Mothoa or Thomson.

The rest of the side should remain unchanged with the likes of Kuhn and Rosier in good run-scoring form. The presence of Heinrich Klaasen and Farhaan Behardien in the middle order adds stability to their batting order, making it difficult for oppositions to run-through them with quick wickets.

Possible XI: Kuhn, Rosier, Vandiar, Klaasen(C&WK), Elgar, Behardian, Thomson, Dala, Mahlokwana, Moreki and von Berg/Mothoa

Lions:

Lions should be boosted by the return of star all-rounder, Willem Mulder in their quest to register what would be their second win of the season. Dominic Hendricks is one to watch out for with the southpaw in good form while the bowlers need to step up if they are to restrict the Titans batsmen to an under-par score.

The onus will be on Siboto and Nandre Burger to provide the goods alongside the usual suspects, Bjorn Fortuin and Aaron Phangiso.

Possible XI: Hendricks, Rapulana, Lubbe, Bavuma(C), Mulder, Bergh, Mosehle(WK), Bjorn, Siboto, Phangiso and Burger

Match Details:

Titans vs Lions, Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 27

21st March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report:

The previous encounter here saw a relatively high-scoring game with rain having a huge say in the proceedings. A similar type of surface can be expected again with sides winning the toss generally preferring to chase.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With both the Lions' options going through a rough patch, Heinrich Klaasen is the ideal player to fill the wicket-keeper slot. The South African International scored a timely fifty in the previous game and looks set to score more runs against the Lions.

Batsmen: Dominic Hendricks and Diego Rosier are must have players in the side while Dean Elgar's all-round abilities make him a worthwhile option as well. One of Farhaan Behardien and Heino Kuhn should complete the batting department for this contest.

All-rounders: Willem Mulder is set to feature for the Lions and is a must have player in the side. In spite of his shortcomings against Sri Lanka, he should be backed to chip in with vital runs and wickets, adding more points to the fantasy tally.

Bowlers: Due to Chris Morris' unavailability, Junior Dala should be considered alongside the likes of Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger and Malusi Siboto from the Lions bowling department. Gregory Mahlokwana has also been decent with the ball and could be a possible option in the fantasy team.

Captain: Dean Elgar is one of the front-runners for captaincy with his bowling prowess on show in the previous match. The likes of Willem Mulder and Temba Bavuma are also attractive propositions if one were to go for a Lions player.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Dean Elgar, Farhaan Behardien, Diego Rosier, Dominic Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Willem Mulder, Junior Dala, Gregory Mahlokwana, Malusi Siboto and Nandre Burger. Captain: Dean Elgar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Diego Rosier, Heino Kuhn, Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Dominic Hendricks, Willem Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Tsepho Moreki and Junior Dala. Captain: Willem Mulder

