Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 30, Lions vs Dolphins: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 23rd, 2019

In the final league game of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019, the Dolphins seek to solidify their spot in the table at the expense of table-dwellers, Lions who still have more than a mathematical chance of making it to the semi-finals.

The recent surge in form has seen the Dolphins confirm their place in the playoffs while the Lions will hope for a similar resurgence after a close win over the pace-setters, Titans on Thursday. With the match being played at the Senwes Park, a mouth-watering clash is on the cards, much to the delight of the fantasy players.

Squads to choose from

Lions

Craig Alexander, Stephen Cook, Bjorn Fortuin, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Mangaliso Mosehle, Aaron Phangiso, Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius, Omphile Ramela, Kagiso Rapulana, Ryan Rickelton, Malusi Siboto, Nicky van den Bergh, Rassie van der Dussen, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Nono Pongolo, Delano Potgieter, Temba Bavuma

Dolphins

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Marques Ackerman

Playing XI Updates

Lions

No changes are expected from the Lions with an all-round show in their previous win against the Titans. They were boosted by the return of Willem Mulder in their playing XI, whose performance being critical to the Lions' cause. The bowling unit looks fairly settled with Bjorn Fortuin and Nandre Burger in decent form.

Possible XI: Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks, Lubbe, Bavuma(C), Mulder, Bergh(WK), Potgieter, Fortuin, Siboto, Burger and Phangiso.

Dolphins

With a home semi-final at stake, the Dolphins would be tempted to field their strongest side against a desperate Lions team. The batting unit looks in good form apart from veteran, Dane Vilas, who is due for a big score on Saturday. Robbie Frylinck's availability is still in doubt while the likes of Keshav Maharaj and Okuhle Cele need to step up once again to sustain their momentum.

Possible XI: Erwee, van Jaarsveld, Ackerman, Vilas(WK), Zondo (C), Makhanya, Muthusamy, Maharaj, Cele, Bosch and Subrayen

Match Details

Lions vs Dolphins, Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Match 30

March 23rd 2019, 5:00 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The last match played here saw a 300+ target being chased down with relative ease, courtesy of a Temba Bavuma hundred. Conditions are set to remain the same with loads of runs on offer for both sets of batsmen on a hot Saturday afternoon.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Inspite of his poor run with the bat, Dane Vilas is too good a player to hold down for long. He should be backed to get some form behind him as the Dolphins ready themselves for the semi-finals.

Batsmen: Two out of the Dolphins trio of Khaya Zondo, Sarel Erwee and Vaughn van Jaarsveld is a must while the inclusion of in-form opener, Dominic Hendricks is a no-brainer. He top-scored against the Titans whilst narrowly missing out on a hundred and would be itching to make up for it with another good performance.

All-rounders: Willem Mulder and Senuran Muthusamy are must have players in the side while Ethan Bosch is also a good selection for the team.

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin and Nandre Burger's exploits against the Titans warranties a place in the side while Malusi Siboto could be drafted in for either of them as well. Keshav Maharaj is also due for a big performance and should be ideally backed for this crucial contest.

Captain: Dane Vilas is one of the most experienced players in the competition and is far from done with a big innings on its way. He is the ideal choice for captaincy alongside the likes of Willem Mulder and Temba Bavuma.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas (WK), Dominic Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Willem Mulder, Ethan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger and Keshav Maharaj. Captain: Dane Vilas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas(WK), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Willem Mulder, Wiaan Lubbe, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Malusi Siboto, Keshav Maharaj and Okuhle Cele. Captain: Willem Mulder

