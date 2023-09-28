MON vs MLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Asian Games Mens T20I, Match 4

Mongolia (MON) will take on Maldives (MLD) in the fourth match of Group A of the Asian Games Mens T20I at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou on Thursday, September 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MON vs MLD Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Mongolia (MON) were handled a cricketing lesson in the last match by Nepal. While Nepal Posted a huge total of 314 runs in 20 overs, Mongolia were bundled out for just 41 runs in the 14th over of the innings. They will be looking to improve their overall game a display a better example of their cricketing skills.

Maldives (MLD), on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament. They will be looking to snap up an early win and stay in the hunt to qualify for the next round of the competition.

MON vs MLD Match Details

The fourth match of Group A of the Asian Games Mens T20I will be played on September 28 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The match will commence at 11:30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MON vs MLD, Match 4, Asian Games Mens T20I

Date and Time: September 28, 2023, Thursday; 11.30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

MON vs MLD Probable Playing XIs

MON Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Mongolia Probable Playing XI

Enkh-Erdene Otgonbayar, Enkhtuvshin Munkhbat, Nyambaatar Naranbaatat, Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan(C), Tur-Erdene Sumiya, Od Lutbayar, Buyantushig Terbish, Mungun Altankhuyag, Turmunkh Tumursukh, Yalalt Namsrai, and Davaasuren Jamyansuren.

MLD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Maldives Probable Playing XI

H Haziq Rasheed (wk), F Shius, M Ghanee, Ismail Nazuwan Badheeu, I Ali, N Naseer, R Tholal, A Rafeeq, S Ali, Ameel-Mauroof, and I Nashath.

MON vs MLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Hassan Haziq Rasheed

Hassan Haziq is a decent batter and very good behind the stumps. Rasheed looks like a good option from the wicketkeepers section for this match.

Batter - Enkh-Erdene Otgonbayar

Enkh-Erdene is one of the best batters in the Mongolian team. He looked in decent touch in the previous game and will be a good pick for this match.

All-rounder - Ismail Ali

Ismail Ali is a middle-order batter and is also a decent contributor with the ball. Ali will be a good pick as he can give points in both innings of the match.

Bowler - Ameel Mauroof

Ameel Mauroof can be potent with the ball in this match, especially against a rather weak Mongolian batting line-up. Mauroof will be a crucial pick for this match.

MON vs MLD match captain and vice-captain choices

Ameel Mauroof

In the last game of the Mongolian team, we saw their batting fall like a pack of cards. So, Mauroof being a pace bowler might turn out to be pretty potent with the new ball and will be a great selection as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Ismail Ali

Ismail Ali bats in the top half of the batting order and also contributes with the ball. There is a chance that he can contribute with both the bat and the ball and that makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for MON vs MLD, Match 4

Hassan Haziq Rasheed

Enkh-Erdene Otgonbayar

Ismail Ali

Ameel Mauroof

F Shius

MON vs MLD Match Expert Tips

In the first match, the Mongolian team looked pretty weak. In that case, selecting more players from the Maldives team might be a good option. However, we have not yet seen Maldives play in this tournament. So, a 6-5 combination in favour of the Maldives players looks like a good way to go for this match.

MON vs MLD Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: H Haziq Rasheed

Batters: F Shius, E Otgonbayar

All-rounders: L Erdenebulgan, I Ali (vc), N Naseer, T Sumiya

Bowlers: S Ali, Ameel Mauroof (c), B Terbish

MON vs MLD Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: H Haziq Rasheed

Batters: F Shius, E Otgonbayar

All-rounders: L Erdenebulgan, I Ali, N Naseer (c), T Sumiya

Bowlers: S Ali (vc), Ameel Mauroof, B Terbish