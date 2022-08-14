MOR vs ATL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor League T20 2022, Match 90

Morrisville Raptors (MOR) will take on Atlanta Lightning (ATL) in the 90th game of the Minor League T20 2022 on Monday at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in this year's competition. The Raptors have won eight of their 12 games, while the Lightning have won seven of their 12.

The Lightning will look to win this one to seal second position in the points table, but the Raptors are a better team and should prevail.

MOR vs ATL Probable Playing XIs

MOR

Lahiru Milantha (wk), Vinothkumar Kandaswamy, Aryan Shah, Obus Pienaar, Duvvarapu Siva Kumar, Dane Piedt (c), Abhiram Bolisetty, Matthew Forde, Karthikeya Jagadish, Kiran Saravanakumar, Aditya Padala

ATL

Khary Pierre (c), Hanchard Hamilton (wk), Heath Richards, Mark Parchment, Sagar P Patel, Siddarth Matani, Terrance Hinds, Kyle Phillip, Jesse Bootan, Cassius Burton, Aryan Patel

Match Details

Match: MOR vs ATL, Minor League T20 2022, Match 90

Date and Time: August 15, 2022; 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida

Pitch Report

There is something for both batters and bowlers here. Bowlers should have some movement early on. Both teams should look to bowl first to make the most of the pitch.

MOR vs ATL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Milantha, who have played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for today's game. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. H Hamilton is another good pick.

Batters

S Patel and S Springer are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. H Richards is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few games.

All-rounders

O Pienaar and T Hinds are the two best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Pierre is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for this game are K Phillip and A Padala. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. S Matani is another good pick.

Three top players to pick in MOR vs ATL Dream11 prediction team

O Pienaar (MOR)

L Milantha (MOR)

T Hinds (ATL)

Morrisville Raptors vs Atlanta Lightning: Key stats for Dream11 team

K Phillip - 4 wickets

O Pienaar - 38 runs and 3 wickets

L Milantha - 151 runs

Morrisville Raptors vs Atlanta Lightning Dream11 Prediction (Minor League T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: L Milantha, H Hamilton, S Patel, H Richards, S Springer, M Forde, O Pienaar, T Hinds, K Phillip, S Matani, A Padala.

Captain: T Hinds. Vice Captain: L Milantha.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: L Milantha, H Hamilton, M Parchment, S Patel, H Richards, S Springer, O Pienaar, T Hinds, K Phillip, K Jagadish, A Padala.

Captain: L Milantha. Vice Captain: H Hamilton.

