MOR vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 8

The 8th match of the Minor League Cricket will see Morrisville Raptors (MOR) squaring off against Baltimore Royals (BAR) at the Church Street Park in Morrisville on Sunday, August 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MOR vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season, and would look to get off to a positive start. Nevertheless, the Raptors are the favorites to win this game due to the experienced roster.

MOR vs BAR Match Details

The 8th match of the Minor League Cricket will be played on August 6 at the Church Street Park in Morrisville. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MOR vs BAR, Match 8

Date and Time: 6th August 2023, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

MOR vs BAR Form Guide

MOR - Will be playing their first match

BAR - Will be playing their first match

MOR vs BAR Probable Playing XI

MOR Playing XI

No injury updates

Aditya Ghode (wk), Trevon Griffith, Rohan Phadke-I, Ruben Clinton, Aditya Gupta, Utkarsh Srivastava, Vinothkumar Kandaswamy, Anirudh Bolisetty, Dane Piedt ©, Aditya Padala, Karthikeya Jagadish

BAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Abdul-Ahad Malik, Cameron Delport, Sahil Kapoor, Paul Palmer, Ravi-Inder Singh, Neil Narvekar, Bipul Sharma, Sarabjit Ladda, Keon Joseph, Shrey Parmar

MOR vs BAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Malhotra

J Malhotra is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Malik is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Palmer

R Phadke and P Palmer are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Kapoor played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Kandaswamy

B Sharma and V Kandaswamy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. U Srivastava is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

D Piedt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ladda and D Piedt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Jagdish is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MOR vs BAR match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kandaswamy

V Kandaswamy will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

B Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Sharma as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for MOR vs BAR, Match 8

V Kandaswamy

B Sharma

D Piedt

U Srivastava

J Malhotra

Morrisville Raptors vs Baltimore Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Morrisville Raptors vs Baltimore Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Malhotra

Batters: P Palmer, T Griffith, S Kapoor, R Phadke

All-rounders: V Kandaswamy (c), U Srivastava, B Sharma (vc), N Narvekar

Bowlers: D Piedt, S Ladda

Morrisville Raptors vs Baltimore Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Malhotra (vc)

Batters: P Palmer, R Phadke

All-rounders: V Kandaswamy (c), U Srivastava, B Sharma, N Narvekar, R Singh

Bowlers: D Piedt, S Ladda, K Jagdish