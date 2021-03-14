Most runs and most wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Mumbai were crowned the champions of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. They got the better of Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in the final played on Sunday, March 14.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Uttar Pradesh posted a competitive score of 312/4 on the board. Madhav Kaushik was the star performer for the Karan Sharma-led side, as he struck an unbeaten 158 off 156 deliveries.

He strung together century partnerships with Samarth Singh and Akshdeep Nath, the latter two contributing 55 runs apiece. Tanush Kotian picked up a couple of wickets for Mumbai, with Prashant Solanki being the other wicket-taker.

In response, Prithvi Shaw provided Mumbai a blazing start, as he smashed 73 runs off just 39 deliveries. Aditya Tare (118* off 107 balls) then stitched together useful partnerships with Shams Mulani (36 off 43) and Shivam Dube (42 off 28) to help Mumbai achieve the target with more than eight overs to spare.

👀: 118* (107)

🆚: Uttar Pradesh

🏟️: Arun Jaitley Stadium



Aditya Tare's unbeaten ton in the final helps Mumbai bring the #VijayHazareTrophy home for the fourth time 🤩🏆#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/9bVWRs6WoI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 14, 2021

Yash Dayal, Shivam Sharma, Sameer Choudhary and Shivam Mavi all scalped a wicket apiece for Uttar Pradesh.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw finished as the highest run-scorer in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Mumbai opener smashed a record 827 runs in eight matches, with his unbeaten 227 being the top score in the tournament. Shaw's runs came at an outstanding strike-rate of 138.29 and were studded with 105 fours and 25 sixes.

Prithvi Shaw in Vijay Hazare 2021:



105*(89)

34(38)

227*(152)

36(30)

2(5)

185*(123) in Quarter-Final

165(122) in Semi-Final

73(39) in Final



827 runs from 8 matches innings including 1 double hundred, 3 hundreds and 1 fifty. What an incredible season for Mumbai Captain. pic.twitter.com/9CnMVNOCYW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal finished second in the run-scoring charts. The Karnataka left-hander aggregated 737 runs in the tournament, with 152 being his highest score. Padikkal scored his runs at an impressive strike-rate of 95.96, courtesty 70 fours and 21 maximums.

Ravikumar Samarth was third in the run-scoring charts in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Karnataka captain amassed 613 runs in seven games, with a 192-run knock being his best effort. Samarth had an excellent strike-rate of 105.32 and struck 69 boundaries and four sixes.

Advertisement

Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Shivam Sharma, with 21 scalps, was the highest wicket-taker of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner's best figures in the tournament were 7/31 and had an excellent economy rate of 4.6.

Arzan Nagwaswalla accounted for 19 opposition batsmen in the tournament. The Gujarat left-arm pacer had a spell of 6/54 as his best performance and conceded 4.32 runs per over.

Rishi Dhawan, with 16 wickets, finished third in the wicket-taking charts of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Himachal Pradesh medium-pacer had a best effort of 6/27 and an economy rate of 5.43.