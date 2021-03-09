Most runs and most wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 - as on 9 March

Following the last two quarter-finals in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on March 9, the semi-final line-up has been set.

Uttar Pradesh defeated Delhi by 46 runs in the third quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Batting first, Uttar Pradesh posted a decent score of 280/7 on the board. After they were reduced to 66/4, Upendra Yadav (112 off 101 balls) and Karan Sharma (83 off 100 balls) stitched together a 129-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Sameer Choudhary's unbeaten 43 off 35 balls provided the late impetus to the Uttar Pradesh innings. Pradeep Sangwan and Simarjeet Singh picked up a couple of wickets apiece for Delhi.

In reply, Delhi were bowled out for 234 runs. Lalit Yadav (61) and Anuj Rawat (47) provided some resistance for the Pradeep Sangwan-led side, but it was all in vain, as they crashed out of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Yash Dayal (3/53), Akshdeep Nath (2/29) and Aaqib Khan (2/60) were the principal wicket-takers for Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Mumbai outclassed Saurashtra by nine wickets in the fourth quarter-final to complete the semi-final line-up at the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After opting to bat first, Saurashtra seemed were in trouble at 155/5. However, an unbroken 129-run sixth-wicket partnership between Samarth Vyas (90 off 71 balls) and Chirag Jani (53 off 38 balls) helped them reach a fighting total of 284/5.

Shams Mulani snared a couple of wickets for Mumbai, with Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian and Prashant Solanki accounting for one Saurashtra batsman apiece.

Mumbai romped home with more than eight overs to spare. Continuing his rich vein of form at the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Prithvi Shaw blasted an unbeaten 185 off just 123 deliveries, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (75 off 104 balls) playing the supporting role to perfection.

Jaydev Unadkat was the only wicket-taker for Saurashtra, who tried as many as nine bowlers but to no avail.

Gujarat will now take on Uttar Pradesh in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The other last-four clash in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy will see Mumbai taking on Karnataka.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Updated run-scoring chart

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Run-scorers list [P/C: BCCI]

Devdutt Padikkal continues to be the highest run-scorer of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Karnataka opener has scored 673 runs in only six matches, with a 152-run knock being his best effort. Padikkal's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 95.59 and include 61 fours and 20 sixes.

Ravikumar Samarth is placed second in the run-scoring chart. The Karnataka captain has amassed 605 runs in six matches, with 192 being his top score. Samarth has an excellent strike rate of 105.4 and has struck 68 boundaries and four maximums.

Prithvi Shaw has jumped to third position in the run-scoring charts in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Mumbai captain has smashed 589 runs in six games, with an unbeaten 227 being his highest score of the tournament. Shaw has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 134.78, doing so with the help of 78 fours and 14 hits over the boundary.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Updated wicket-taking chart

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Updated wicket-taking chart [P/C: BCCI]

Arzan Nagwaswalla and Shivam Sharma are the joint-highest wicket-takers in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Both the bowlers have scalped 19 wickets apiece, with the former doing so with a marginally better average.

Gujarat's Nagwaswalla has a best spell of 6/54 and an excellent economy rate of 4.27. Uttar Pradesh's Sharma has recorded the best figures of 7/31 in the tournament. He has also been quite stingy, conceding an average of 4.32 runs per over.

Meanwhile, Rishi Dhawan, with 16 wickets, occupies the third spot in the wicket-taking charts in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Himachal Pradesh seamer's figures of 6/27 have been his best in the tournament so far; he has had an acceptable economy rate of 5.43 too.