MOU vs ME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20 League, Final

The Mountaineers (MOU) will lock horns with the Mashonaland Eagles (ME) in the final of the Zimbabwe T20 League at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday.

The Mountaineers finished atop the standings, winning as many as four league stage matches. They beat Matabeleland Tuskers by eight wickets in their last outing. The Mashonaland Eagles, on the other hand, won two out of their four league stage fixtures and finished just below their opponents in the standings. They won their last match against the Southern Rocks by seven wickets.

MOU vs ME Probable Playing 11 Today

MOU XI

Kevin Kasuza (C), Peter Moor (WK), Spencer Magodo, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Shingi Masakadza, Clive Chitumba, Victor Nyauchi, Tendai Chatara, John Masara.

ME XI

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Kudzai Maunze, Marshal Takodza, Matthew Welch (WK), Brad Evans, Tapiwa Mufudza, Hamid Ali, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga.

Match Details

MOU vs ME, Zimbabwe T20 League, Final

Date and Time: 2nd April 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. But the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. Meanwhile, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. The team winning the toss should look to bat first with anything around 160 being a par score at the venue.

Today’s MOU vs ME Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Moor: Moor has smashed 48 runs in four Zimbabwe T20 League matches this season. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Chamu Chibhabha: Chibhabha is a top-quality batter who has scored 97 runs at a strike rate of 108.98 in four matches.

Kevin Kasuza: Kasuza has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 110 runs at a strike rate of 117.02. He is a reliable batter from the Mountaineers who can score some quick-fire runs on Saturday.

All-rounders

Wellington Masakadza: Masakadza has scored 34 runs while also picking up six wickets in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Wesley Madhevere: Madevere is one of the best all-rounders in the Zimbabwe T20 League, scoring 57 runs and scalping seven wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Tendai Chatara: Chatara has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 6.88 in four outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Victor Nyauchi: Nyauchi is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Zimbabwe T20 League with eight wickets in three matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MOU vs ME Dream11 prediction team

Brad Evans (ME) - 208 points

Wellington Masakadza (MOU) - 198 points

John Masara (MOU) - 192 points

Victor Nyauchi (MOU) - 157 points

Kevin Kasuza (MOU) - 150 points

Important Stats for MOU vs ME Dream11 prediction team

Wellington Masakadza: 34 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 113.33 and ER - 6.00

Victor Nyauchi: 8 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.70

Wesley Madhevere: 57 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 139.02 and ER - 5.16

John Masara: 8 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 5.76

Brad Evans: 27 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 96.42 and ER - 6.50

MOU vs ME Dream11 Prediction Today (Zimbabwe T20 League)

MOU vs ME Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Chamu Chibhabha, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.

Captain: Wesley Madhevere. Vice-captain: Wellington Masakadza.

MOU vs ME Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Chamu Chibhabha, Donald Tiripano, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Wesley Madhevere, John Masara, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.

Captain: Wellington Masakadza. Vice-captain: Brad Evans.

