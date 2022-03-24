MOU vs ME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 1

The Mountaineers (MOU) will lock horns with the Mashonaland Eagles (ME) in the first match of the Zimbabwe T20 League at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday.

The Mountaineers had a disappointing Zimbabwe T20 League campaign last time around, finishing fourth with only two wins from four matches. The Mashonaland Eagles, on the other hand, had to be satisfied with the runners-up tag, falling 69 runs short against the Tuskers in the summit clash.

MOU vs ME Probable Playing 11 Today

MOU XI

Kudzai Sauramba (WK), Peter Moor, Donald Tiripano, Ben Compton, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tendai Chatara, Shingirai Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, John Masara.

ME XI

Regis Chakabva (WK), Shoun Handirisi, Chamu Chibhabha, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Gareth Chirawu, Richard Ngarava, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tanaka Chivanga, Daniel Jakiel.

Match Details

MOU vs ME, Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 1

Date and Time: 24th March 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. But the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. Meanwhile, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. The team winning the toss should look to bat first with anything around 160 being a par score at the venue.

Today’s MOU vs ME Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Chakabva smashed 148 runs at a strike rate of 174.11 in four Zimbabwe T20 League matches last season. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Chamu Chibhabha: Chibhabha scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 107.93 in five matches last season.

Peter Moor: Moor is a reliable batter from the Mountaineers who can score some quick-fire runs on Thursday.

All-rounders

Wellington Masakadza: Masakadza scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 130.90 in five matches last season. He also picked up a wicket.

Wesley Madhevere: Madevere is one of the best all-rounders in the Zimbabwe T20 League. He scored 139 runs while also scalping five wickets in five matches last season.

Bowlers

Tendai Chatara: Chatara took six wickets at an economy rate of 6.78 in four outings last season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Tanaka Chivanga: Chivanga picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.57 in four matches last season and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MOU vs ME Dream11 prediction team

Regis Chakabva (ME)

Chamu Chibhabha (ME)

Wellington Masakadza (MOU)

Wesley Madhevere (ME)

Tendai Chatara (MOU)

Important Stats for MOU vs ME Dream11 prediction team

Regis Chakabva: 148 runs in 4 matches; SR - 174.11

Chamu Chibhabha: 136 runs in 5 matches; SR - 107.93

Wellington Masakadza: 72 runs and 1 wicket in 5 matches; SR - 130.90 and ER - 7.00

Wesley Madhevere: 139 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 149.46 and ER - 7.66

Tendai Chatara: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.78

MOU vs ME Dream11 Prediction Today (Zimbabwe T20 League)

MOU vs ME Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Chamu Chibhabha, Donald Tiripano, Peter Moor, Gareth Chirawu, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Wellington Masakadza, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chatara, Shingirai Masakadza, Tanaka Chivanga.

Captain: Wesley Madhevere. Vice-captain: Peter Moor.

MOU vs ME Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Chamu Chibhabha, Donald Tiripano, Peter Moor, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Wellington Masakadza, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel, Victor Nyauchi.

Captain: Wesley Madhevere. Vice-captain: Wellington Masakadza.

Edited by Samya Majumdar