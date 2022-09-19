MOZ vs BOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa T20 2022, Match 10

Mozambique will face Botswana (MOZ vs BOT) in Match 10 of the ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MOZ vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 10.

Botswana bounced back impressively in their last match, defeating Ghana by 11 runs, after a defeat prior to that. However, they fell to Uganda by five wickets in their most recent match.

They will look to expand their winning run against Mozambique, who are yet to win a game in the competition, having lost two matches in a row.

MOZ vs BOT, Match Details

The 10th match of the ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 between Mozambique and Botswana will be played on September 19 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

The game is set to commence at 05:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Mozambique vs Botswana, Match 10, ACA T20 Africa T20 2022.

Date & Time: September 19, 2022, 05:30 pm IST.

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

MOZ vs BOT, Pitch Report

The pitch at Willowmoore Park is suitable for batting, and batters can easily score runs if they get themselves in, with high scores being quite common here. Pacers might benefit in the second half of the game, while spinners could be useful in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3.

Matches won by team bowling first: 2.

Average 1st innings score: 140.

Average 2nd innings score: 130.

MOZ vs BOT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Mozambique: LLWWW.

Botswana: WLLWW.

MOZ vs BOT Probable Playing 11 today

Mozambique injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Mozambique Probable Playing XI :

Francisco Damiao Couana, Filipe Cossa (c), Jose Bulele, Joao Huo, Sanatana Dima, Frederico Carava, Lourenco Simango, Last Emilio (wk), Agostinho Navicha, Bernardo Simango, Vieira Tembo.

Botswana injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Botswana Probable Playing XI :

Karabo Motlhanka (c), Reginald Nehonde, Sooraj Kollery, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Valentine Mbazo (wk), Inzimamul Master, Thatayaone Tshose, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Dhruv Maisuria, Phemelo Silas, Leano Maphane.

MOZ vs BOT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Last Emilio (31 runs in two games, Average: 15.50)

Emilio is expected to play a key role in this game. He was dismissed for a duck in the previous match and will look to bounce back with a good knock here while also contributing behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Phemelo Silas (53 runs in two games, Average: 147.12)

Silas is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He generally bats in the top order and has scored 53 runs at an impressive average of 26.50 in two games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Francisco Couana (53 runs & two wickets in two games, E.R.: 7.58)

Couana is one of the tournament's best all-rounders, scoring valuable runs for his side and also consistently providing them with breakthroughs. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 92.33 and has taken two wickets in as many games, making him an excellent addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Lourenco Simango (Three wickets in two games, E.R.: 7.75)

Simango is a top fast-bowling option for his side and has picked up three wickets with an impressive average of 13.67 in two games so far. He is a must-pick in your fantasy team for today's outing.

MOZ vs BOT match captain and vice-captain choices

Shruv Maisuria

Maisuria has been one of his team's most consistent bowlers, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 4.62 in two innings. He is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Reginald Nehonde

Nehonde has been a consistent contributor with the ball so far, picking up three wickets at an average of 9.78. He has also scored 28 runs in two games and could be the best pick for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for MOZ vs BOT Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Phemelo Silas 53 runs in two games Filipe Cossa 46 runs in two games Reginald Nehonde Three wickets in two games Lourenco Simango Three wickets in two games Dhruv Maisuria Five wickets in two games

MOZ vs BOT match expert tips 10th match

Dhruv Maisuria can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He leads the most wickets charts with five scalps at an economy rate of 6.47 while also scoring some valuable runs in the lower order. He is likely to be a valuable pick for your MOZ vs BOT Dream11 fantasy team.

MOZ vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 10th match, Head To Head League

Mozambique vs Botswana Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Last Emilio.

Batter: Vinoo Balakrishnan, Phemelo Silas, Inzimamul Master.

All-rounder: Francisco Damiao Couana, Filipe Cossa, Joao Huo, Reginald Nehonde.

Bowler: Dhruv Maisuria, Thatayaone Tshose, Lourenco Simango.

MOZ vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 10th match, Grand League

Mozambique vs Botswana Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Karabo Motlhanka.

Batter: Vinoo Balakrishnan, Phemelo Silas, Agostinho Navicha.

All-rounder: Francisco Damiao Couana, Filipe Cossa, Joao Huo, Reginald Nehonde.

Bowler: Dhruv Maisuria, Thatayaone Tshose, Lourenco Simango.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far