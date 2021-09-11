MOZ-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, Match 11

Mozambique Women (MOZ-W) will take on Tanzania Women (TAN-W) in match number 11 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on Saturday.

Both teams are yet to get off the mark this campaign. Mozambique Women have lost two games in a row, with both their losses being by massive margins. Tanzania Women, meanwhile, have played just one game, losing to Zimbabwe Women.

MOZ-W vs TAN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Mozambique Women: Olga Matsolo (c), Palmira Cuinica (wk), Cecelia Murrombe, Tania Chiracheque, Christina Magaia, Alcinda Cossa, Rosalia Haiong, Isabel Chuma, Ofelia Moiane, Alda Mangue, Paula Mazuze

Tanzania Women: Fatuma Kibasu, Saum Mtae, Monica Pascal, Hudaa Omary (c), Neema Plus, Mwanaiddi Shakim, Perice Kamunya, Nasra Saidi, Sophia Jerome, Linda Massawe (wk), Zinaida Jeremiah

Match Details

MOZ-W vs TAN-W

Date and Time: September 11th 2021, 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone is a well-balanced one. While it is a good track to bat on, there is some help available for the bowlers as well. Both spinners and pacers will be aided by the surface.

Today’s MOZ-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Palmira Cuinica – Cuinica is the only batter from the Mozambique Women side to have scored in double-digits in the campaign. She has also been decent behind the stumps.

Batter

Monica Pascal – Pascal was Tanzania Women's highest run-scorer in their first game with 41 runs. She has a solid record in T20Is as well - amassing 221 runs at an average of 31.57.

All-rounders

Saum Mtae – The off-spinning all-rounder took one wicket and scored 20 runs in Tanzania Women’s first game.

Fatuma Kibasu – Kibasu has been superb for Tanzania Women with the bat. She has already recorded one ton and two half-centuries and averages 47. Kibasu has also taken six wickets.

Bowlers

Nasra Saidi – The 21-year-old seamer returned with figures of 3-0-9-2 and was Tanzania Women’s best bowler against Zimbabwe Women.

Isabel Chuma - Chuma has been bowling really well in the qualifying campaign. She has bowled five overs, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 3.20.

Top 5 best players to pick in MOZ-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Christina Magaia (MOZ-W): 85 points

Nasra Saidi (TAN-W): 82 points

Isabel Chuma (MOZ-W): 60 points

Monica Pascal (TAN-W): 53 points

Saum Mtae (TAN-W): 50 points

Important stats for MOZ-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Christina Magaia: 2 wickets from two games; ER – 7.50

Isabel Chuma: 1 wicket from two games; ER – 3.20

Nasra Saidi: 2 wickets from one game; ER – 3.00

Monica Pascal: 42 runs from one game; SR – 102.43

MOZ-W vs TAN-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Mozambique Women vs Tanzania Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Palmira Cuinica, Christina Magaia, Monica Pascal, Mwanaiddi Shakim, Fatuma Kibasu, Alcinda Cossa, Saum Mtae, Nasra Saidi, Isabel Chuma, Alda Mangue, Perice Kamunya

Captain: Saum Mtae. Vice-captain: Nasra Saidi

Dream11 Team for Mozambique Women vs Tanzania Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Linda Massawe, Hudaa Omary, Christina Magaia, Olga Matsolo, Monica Pascal, Fatuma Kibasu, Saum Mtae, Nasra Saidi, Isabel Chuma, Alda Mangue, Sophia Jerome Frank

Captain: Fatuma Kibasu. Vice-captain: Christina Magaia

