MP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022, Final 

The final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 will see Madhya Pradesh (MP) take on Mumbai (MUM) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting Wednesday, June 22.

Mumbai have been sensational in this year's Ranji Trophy, with their youthful side coming up with the goods consistently. Riding on the exploits of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, Mumbai will start as the clear favorites. However, Madhya Pradesh are no pushovers, beating the likes of Bengal and Punjab in the knockouts. With a resourceful bowling attack in place, Madhya Pradesh will fancy their chances of a win. All in all, a scintillating game of first-class cricket beckons with the Ranji Trophy title on the line.

MP vs MUM Probable Playing 11 Today

MP XI

Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Kumar Kartikeya and Gaurav Yadav.

MUM XI

Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi.

Match Details

MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022, Final

Date and Time: 22 June 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The spinners are likely to play a huge role in the game, given the turn on offer. Although there could be some swing early on, the batters will look to make most of the conditions upfront. As the match progresses, the pitch will deteriorate and favor the finger-spinners. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront.

MP vs MUM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Himanshu Mantri: Himanshu Mantri was the star of the show in the previous match, scoring a game-defining hundred at the top of the order. With Mantri adding value with his keeping skills as well, he is a good addition to your MP vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has led Mumbai well in the last few games with his batting exploits also improving with each passing game. He is one of the most attack-minded players in the world and is capable of single-handedly winning games. Given his knack for big runs, Shaw is a must-have in your MP vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shams Mulani: Shams Mulani is one of the most underrated bowlers in the competition, despite accounting for 37 wickets in five matches. In addition to his bowling exploits, Mulani adds some much-needed balance with his undeniable batting ability. With the form that he is in at the moment, Mulani is a fine addition to your MP vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya: Kumar Kartikeya has been a revelation this season, impressing with the new ball and in crunch moments for MP. Kartikeya is second in the wicket-taking charts with 27 wickets and has been MP's go-to bowler in the last few games. With the conditions bound to help the left-arm leggie, he is one to watch out for in the final.

Top 3 best players to pick in MP vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Sarfaraz Khan (MUM)

Himanshu Mantri (MP)

Saransh Jain (MP)

Important stats for MP vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Sarfaraz Khan - 803 runs in 5 matches this season, Average: 133.83

Rajat Patidar - 506 runs in 5 matches this season, Average: 72.29

Kumar Kartikeya - 27 wickets in 5 matches this season, Average: 16.19

MP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Today (Ranji Trophy 2022)

MP vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Ranji Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Mantri, P Shaw, S Khan, A Shrivastava, R Patidar, S Jain, S Mulani, D Kulkarni, G Yadav, T Kotian and K Kartikeya.

Captain: P Shaw. Vice-captain: K Kartikeya.

MP vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Ranji Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Mantri, P Shaw, S Khan, A Shrivastava, R Patidar, Y Jaiswal, S Mulani, T Deshpande, G Yadav, T Kotian and K Kartikeya.

Captain: P Shaw. Vice-captain: S Mulani.

