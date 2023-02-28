MP vs ROI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Irani Cup 2023

Madhya Pradesh (MP) will take on the Rest of India (ROI) in a one-off match of the Irani Cup 2023 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior on Wednesday (March 1). Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the MP vs ROI Dream11 prediction.

Madhya Pradesh had a fantastic time in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, winning their second title as Madhya Pradesh and sixth overall. They have a talented squad, with players like Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, and Avesh Khan capable of making a big impact.

Meanwhile, the Rest of India has an impressive lineup, including several established names like Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini who have achieved success at the highest level of the game. Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, and Chetan Sakariya are some young talents who will be looking to impress in this match.

With both teams competing for victory, cricket fans can expect an exciting match in Gwalior on Wednesday.

MP vs ROI Match Details, Irani Cup 2023

The Irani Cup 2023 has Madhya Pradesh taking on the Rest of India at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MP vs ROI, Irani Cup 2023

Date and Time: March 1, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior

Live Streaming: Hotstar

MP vs ROI Pitch Report

The pitch at Captain Roop Singh Stadium is generally considered batting-friendly, with a flat, hard surface that offers good bounce and pace. The ball comes onto the bat nicely on this pitch, making it relatively easy for batters to score runs, and stroke play can be rewarding if the batsmen can get themselves in.

However, as the game progresses, the pitch can begin to assist the spinners. There may be some turns on offer, especially later in the game, which could make it difficult for batters to score freely once spinners come into play.

MP vs ROI probable playing 11s for the match

Madhya Pradesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh playing 11

Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav

Rest of India injury/team news

No injury concerns for Rest of India.

Rest of India probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Harvik Desai, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shams Mulani, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar

Today's MP vs ROI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Himanshu Mantri (1041 runs in 17 matches, Average: 38.50)

Himanshu Mantri is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper role, having consistently scored in the top order for Madhya Pradesh. He has scored 1041 runs at an average of 38.50 in 17 games, making him a good fantasy pick.

Top Batter Pick

Mayank Agarwal (7 matches, 347 runs, Average: 49.57)

Mayank Agarwal finished the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 as the leading run-scorer and has been in excellent form. The Karnataka captain has scored 990 runs at an outstanding average of 82.50 in nine matches, including three centuries and six half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shams Mulani (46 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 23.89 )

Shams Mulani is a talented left-arm orthodox spinner from Mumbai who finished second in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He has picked up 46 wickets at an average of 23.89 in seven games and could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Avesh Khan (38 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 20.13)

Avesh Khan was simply fantastic, displaying his ability to bowl with both pace and accuracy. His bowling helped his team win the Ranji title, and he was rightfully known as one of the tournament's top performers. His impressive performances in domestic cricket and against international opposition have firmly established him as one of India's rising stars and a player to watch out for in tomorrow's game.

MP vs ROI match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran has established himself as a dependable opener in domestic cricket, proving his skills and temperament in the longer format. He has amassed 798 runs at an impressive average of 66.50 in eight games in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. His recent form makes him an appealing captaincy option for the MP vs ROI Dream11 Team.

Akash Deep

Akashdeep has been in enthralling form in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, cementing himself as a talented right-arm medium bowler who can beat batters with his inswinging deliveries. He was the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the previous tournament, with 41 wickets in 10 games at an average of 20.90.

5 Must-picks for MP vs ROI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Venkatesh Iyer

Akshat Raghuwanshi

Kumar Kartikeya

Chetan Sakariya

Yashasvi Jaiswal

MP vs ROI match expert tips, Irani Trophy 2023

Shams Mulani is an excellent choice for any role in tomorrow's outing. With his ability to score points from every aspect of the game, including batting, bowling, and fielding, he is a must-have and a player to bet on.

MP vs ROI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MP vs ROI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Himanshu Mantri

Batters: Yashavi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mayank Agarwal (c)

All-rounders: Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Shams Mulani (vc)

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

MP vs ROI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MP vs ROI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Upendra Yadav

Batters: Yash Dhull, Rajat Patidar, Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer (c), Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Kumar Kartikeya

