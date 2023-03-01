Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India - Dream11 Prediction - Irani Cup 2022-23

Madhya Pradesh (MP) will take on the Rest of India (ROI) in the Irani Cup 2022-23 encounter at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior on Wednesday, March 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MP vs ROI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy in the 2021-22 season but as the season kicked off late and ended late, there was no time to play the Irani Cup game last year. Saurashtra played their Irani Cup earlier this season and now, Madhya Pradesh will battle it out for the prestigious title.

They were in good form in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy before crashing out of the semi-finals after losing to Bengal.

The Rest of India squad, on the other hand, boast some big names and consistent performers from the Ranji Trophy circuit. Mayank Agarwal will lead the side and most of the players will be looking to impress the national selectors and knock on the doors of the Test team.

MP vs ROI, Match Details

The Irani Cup 2022-23 encounter between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India will be played on March 1, 2023, at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MP vs ROI

Date & Time: March 1, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior

Pitch Report

The track at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for the pacers early on, and the spinners will get a bit of assistance. But the surface may get lower and slower as the game progresses.

MP vs ROI Probable Playing 11 today

Madhya Pradesh Team News

Skipper Aditya Shrivastava will miss the game and wicketkeeper batter Himanshu Mantri will lead the side. There are reports that suggest Rajat Patidar may also miss the game.

Madhya Pradesh Probable Playing XI: Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Harsh Gawli, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Anubhav Agarwal, and Gaurav Yadav.

Rest of India Team News

Mayank Agarwal will lead the ROI side. Sarfaraz Khan has been ruled out due to a finger injury.

Rest of India Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sudip Kumar Gharami, B Indrajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shams Mulani, Saurabh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini, and Mukesh Kumar.

Today’s MP vs ROI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Upendra Yadav (7 matches, 352 runs, 21 catches, 3 stumpings)

Upendra Yadav played for the Railways this season and accumulated 352 runs while averaging 39.11. His overall first-class average reads 46.82 and he is excellent behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Abhimanyu Easwaran (8 matches, 798 runs)

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been in excellent batting form. The Bengal opener aggregated 798 runs at an average of 66.50 this Ranji season. He hit three hundreds and as many half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shams Mulani (7 matches, 46 wickets, 209 runs)

Shams Mulani was magnificent with the ball throughout the red-ball season. The left-arm spinning all-rounder returned with 46 scalps (second-highest) at an average of 23.89 in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He chipped in with 209 runs with the bat as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Avesh Khan (8 matches, 38 wickets)

Avesh Khan is in top form with the ball. The Madhya Pradesh pacer took 38 wickets while averaging 20.13 in the 2022-23 season of the Ranji Trophy. He had three five-wicket hauls to his name as well.

MP vs ROI match captain and vice-captain choices

Mayank Agarwal (9 matches, 990 runs)

Mayank Agarwal finished as the leading run-getter in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He amassed 990 runs at an average of 82.50. He smashed three centuries and six fifties.

Kumar Kartikeya (9 matches, 33 wickets, 145 runs)

Kumar Kartikeya has been bowling really well in this season. The Madhya Pradesh spinner picked up 33 wickets and averages 21.27 with the ball in the Ranji Trophy this time around. He has got 145 runs with the bat as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MP vs ROI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mayank Agarwal 990 runs in 9 matches Kumar Kartikeya 33 wickets & 145 runs in 9 matches Abhimanyu Easwaran 798 runs in 8 matches Shams Mulani 46 runs & 209 runs in 7 matches Avesh Khan 38 wickets in 8 matches

MP vs ROI match expert tips

Top-order batters and spin-bowling all-rounders could be key in this encounter. Thus, the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rajat Patidar, Shams Mulani, and Kumar Kartikeya will be the ones to watch out for.

MP vs ROI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India - Irani Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeepers: Himanshu Mantri, Upendra Yadav

Batters: Yash Dubey, Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran

All-rounders: Shubham Sharma, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

MP vs ROI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India - Irani Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Himanshu Mantri

Batters: Yash Dubey, Mayank Agarwal, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abhimanyu Easwaran

All-rounders: Saransh Jain, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar

