MP vs VID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group A

Madhya Pradesh (MP) will take on Vidarbha (VID) in the Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MP vs VID Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Vidarbha have won three of their last five games. Madhya Pradesh, too, have won three of their last five games.

Madhya Pradesh will give it their all to win the match, but Vidarbha are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MP vs VID Match Details

The Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 20 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MP vs VID, Elite Group A Match

Date and Time: October 20, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

MP vs VID Form Guide

MP - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

VID - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

MP vs VID Probable Playing XI

MP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Aditya Shrivastava, Venkatesh Iyer, Aman Bhadoriya, Ankit Kushwah, Ashwin Das, Chanchal Rathore (wk), Gaurav Yadav, Kamal Tripathi, Parth Sahani (c), Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, and Siddharth Patidar.

VID Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Akshay Wadkar (c), Apoorv Wankhade, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, and Harsh Dubey.

MP vs VID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Wadkar

A Wadkar, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

R Patidar

A Taide and R Patidar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Wankhade is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

V Iyer

V Iyer and A Karnewar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sarwate is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

U Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Kartikeya and U Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Nalkande is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MP vs VID match captain and vice-captain choices

R Patidar

R Patidar will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 67 runs in the match against Mumbai.

V Iyer

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make V Iyer the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs. He smashed 57 runs in the match against Mumbai.

5 Must-Picks for MP vs VID, Elite Group A Match

R Patidar

V Iyer

U Yadav

A Karnewar

A Sarwate

Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Wadkar

Batters: R Patidar, A Taide, A Wankhade

All-rounders: A Sarwate, A Karnewar, V Iyer

Bowlers: V Iyer, K Kartikeya, K Sen, D Nalkande

Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Wadkar

Batters: R Patidar, A Taide, A Wankhade, S Sharma

All-rounders: A Sarwate, A Karnewar, V Iyer

Bowlers: V Iyer, K Kartikeya, D Nalkande

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes