MP-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's Senior One Day Trophy Match - March 30th, 2021

In the fourth quarter-final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Madhya Pradesh Women lock horns with Bengal Women in a high-voltage clash.

Bengal Women will look to continue their dominance in the league after they were able to defend a modest score of 259 against Haryana in their previous game.

Madhya Pradesh topped the points table in Elite Group D after they pipped Baroda with their superior net run rate. Madhya Pradesh registered four victories in five games but had a net run rate of +1.59.

Madhya Pradesh will look to qualify for the semifinal in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy against Bengal Women.

Bengal Women have a strong team at their disposal. The wins are the collective efforts of the team after a comprehensive performance in all the departments. An intriguing game is on the cards on Tuesday at Rajkot.

Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021: Squads to choose from

Madhya Pradesh Women

Shashi Kala Ghoora Yadav Yadav, Lakshita Ashwin Maheshwari, Sakshi Chandrakant Untwale, Ananya Bhawani Dubey, Tamanna Yogeshwar Nigam, Anjani Ravindra Singh Yadav, Megha Satyanaryan Dubey, Anamika Hawaldar Singh, Nikita Deenbandhu Singh, Poonam Santosh Soni, Shivani Vishnu Santore, Reena Mahendar Yadav, Deepika Ram Bhadur Shakya, Khushi Ravikant Yadav, Priyanka Tulsiram Koushal, Priti Jamuna Prasad Yadav, Rahila Mashkoor Firdous, Shivani Nahar Gurjar, Salonee Lokendra Dangore, Srashti Ramkumar Nagpure Nagpure, Nitya Bhrigupati Tiwari, Soumya Manish Tiwari, Muskan Jitendranath Mishra, Neha Sudhakar Badwaik, Pooja Kripal Choudhary, Sonali Rajkumar Rajak Rajak, Sanjana Kalu Singh Awase, Anshulika Brijesh Singh, Sanskriti Rajkumar Gupta, Kanishka Kapil Shendge, Pooja Vastrakar, Tarang Rajesh Jha, Charu Dilip Joshi, Aafiya Asgar Khan, Kalyani Santosh Jadhav, Yamini Bhaiyalal Billore, Sakshi Tulsiram Pachore, Raman Sharma, Kranti Munna Gaud, Aparna Rakesh Kumar Shrivastava, Bharti Ramkaran Choudhary, Vaishnavi Narendra Sharma, Anushka Brijmohan Sharma, Aashna Jagdish Patidar, Deeksha Vichitra Singh, Amit Dubey, Muskan Palash Biswas

Bengal Women

Mita Paul, Antara Bishnu Padajana, Rumeli Dhar (c), Prativa Rana, Parna Prabir Paul (wk), Dipa Das, Mamta Kisku, Gouher Sultana, Jhumia Khatun, Gayatri Shiba Padamal, Kashish Agrawal, Rukmoni Roy, Sushmita Ganguly, Richa Gosh, Titas Sadhu, Ankita Chakraborty, Aparna Mondal, Saika Ishaque, Bristi Maji, Tithi Das, Dhara Gujjar, Nisha Maji, Paramita Roy, Shreya Khara, Sukanya Parida, Rupa Dutta.

Predicted Playing XIs

Madhya Pradesh Women

Pooja Vastrakar, Tamanna Nigam, Varsha Choudhary, Neha Badwaik, Nikita Singh, Salonee Dangore, Poonam Soni, Priti Yadav, Rahila Firdous, Anushka Sharma, Soumya Tiwari

Bengal Women

Mita Paul, Antara Bishnu Padajana, Rumeli Dhar (c), Prativa Rana, Parna Prabir Paul (wk), Dipa Das, Mamta Kisku, Gouher Sultana, Jhumia Khatun, Gayatri Shiba Padamal.

Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh Women vs Bengal Women

Date and Time: March 30, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The surface has remained conducive for batsmen for stroke-making. The teams have scored runs in bulk and bowlers have remained least effective Rajkot.

The average score at the venue has hovered around 250+ in the ongoing edition of the league.

Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

MP-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parna Paul, Rahila-Firdous, Dhara Gujjar, Prativa Rana, Mamata Kisku, Mita Paul, Rumeli Dhar, Jhumia Khatun, Poonam Soni, Priti Yadav, Aparna Shrivastava

Captain: Jhumia Khatun Vice-captain: Mita Paul

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parna Paul, Sakshi Pachore, Dhara Gujjar, Prativa Rana, Yamini Billore, Mita Paul, Rumeli Dhar, Jhumia Khatun, Gouher Sultana, Priti Yadav, Aparna Shrivastava

Captain: Parna Paul Vice-captain: Gouher Sultana