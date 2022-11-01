MP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Match 23

Madhya Pradesh Women (MP-W) will take on Railways Women (RAI-W) in match 23 of the Senior Women's T20 League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Railways Women have won both of their last two games by big margins. Madhya Pradesh Women, too, have won all of their last four matches and are among the top teams in the tournament.

Railways Women will try their best to win the match, but Madhya Pradesh Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MP-W vs RAI-W Match Details

Match 23 of the Senior Women's T20 League will be played on November 1 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MP-W vs RAI-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Match 23

Date and Time: November 1, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

MP-W vs RAI-W Form Guide

MP-W - W W W W

RAI-W - W N/R W

MP-W vs RAI-W Probable Playing XI

MP-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Neha Badwaik (c), Anushka Sharma, Aashna Patidar, Tamanna Nigam, Kalyani Jadhav, Manjiri Gawade, Nikita Singh, Salonee Dangore, Priti Yadav, Poonam Soni, and Rahila Firdous (wk).

RAI-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Poonam Yadav (c), Mona Meshram, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, S Meghana, K Anjali Sarvani, Tanuja P Kanwer, Preeti R Bose, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Meghna Singh, and S R Mane.

MP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Firdous

R Firdous, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. N Praween is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Rath

S Rath and S Meghana are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Meshram is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

P Yadav

P Yadav and S Rana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Dangore

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Soni and S Dangore. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MP-W vs RAI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Priti Yadav

Priti Yadav is one of the best players in the Madhya Pradesh Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 50 runs and picked up four wickets in the last four matches.

A Sharma

A Sharma is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 113 runs and scalped one wicket in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for MP-W vs RAI-W, Match 23

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points S Dangore 22 runs and 4 wickets 213 points Priti Yadav 50 runs and 4 wickets 276 points A Sharma 113 runs and 1 wicket 200 points P Soni 5 wickets 197 points T Sarkar 4 wickets 216 points

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Railways Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl the final overs. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Railways Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Railways Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: R Firdous, N Parween

Batters: S Rath, S Meghana, M Meshram

All-rounders: P Yadav, A Sharma, S Rana

Bowlers: S Dangore, P Soni, P Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Railways Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Railways Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Firdous

Batters: P Kiresur, N Badwaik, M Meshram

All-rounders: P Yadav, A Sharma, T Sarkar, A Sarwani

Bowlers: S Dangore, P Soni, N Singh

