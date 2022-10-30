MP-W vs TN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Match 21

Madhya Pradesh Women (MP-W) will take on Tamil Nadu Women (TN-W) in match 21 of the Senior Women's T20 League on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MP-W vs TN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Tamil Nadu Women have won their last match against Bihar Women by 37 runs. Madhya Pradesh Women, too, have won all of their last three matches and are among the top teams in the tournament.

Tamil Nadu Women will try their best to win the match, but Madhya Pradesh Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

MP-W vs TN-W Match Details

Match 21 of the Senior Women's T20 League will be played on October 30 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MP-W vs TN-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Match 21

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

MP-W vs TN-W Form Guide

MP-W - W W W

TN-W - N/R W

MP-W vs TN-W Probable Playing XI

MP-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Neha Badwaik (c), Anushka Sharma, Aashna Patidar, Tamanna Nigam, Kalyani Jadhav, Manjiri Gawade, Nikita Singh, Salonee Dangore, Priti Yadav, Poonam Soni, Rahila Firdous (wk)

TN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Thirush Kamini (c), Sundaresan Anusha, Niranjana Nagarajan, Arshi Choudhary, Ramyashri Prasad, Eloksi Arun, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Aparna Mondal (wk), Sathyamoorthy Balakrishnan Keerthana, Abarna Rajendiran, Akshara Srinivasan

MP-W vs TN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Firdous

R Firdous, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Awase is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Patidar

N Iyer and A Patidar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Srinivasan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Sundaresan

P Yadav and A Sundaresan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Dangore

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Soni and S Dangore. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Keerthana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MP-W vs TN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Yadav

P Yadav is one of the best players in Madhya Pradesh Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 30 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

S Dangore

S Dangore is one of the best bowler picks in Madhya Pradesh Women's squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 22 runs and taken four wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for MP-W vs TN-W, Match 21

S Dangore 22 runs and 4 wickets 209 points P Yadav 30 runs and 4 wickets 235 points A Sharma 113 runs and 1 wicket 200 points P Soni 4 wickets 162 points A Sundaresan 11 runs and 2 wickets 91 points

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Firdous

Batters: N Iyer, A Srinavasan, A Patidar

All-rounders: P Yadav, A Sharma, A Sundaresan, N Nagarajan

Bowlers: S Dangore, P Soni, S Keerthana

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Firdous

Batters: N Iyer, A Srinavasan, A Patidar

All-rounders: P Yadav, A Sharma, A Sundaresan, N Nagarajan

Bowlers: S Dangore, P Soni, E Arun

