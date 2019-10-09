MPL offers game developers chance to earn Rs 1 crore/year

Sai Srinivas (left) and Shubh Malhotra, Co-Founders - Mobile Premier League

Are you a gamer? Do you like to develop games? Have you thought of how to make money off it? Now, you can make up to Rs 1 crore per year by designing your favourite games!

Online gaming apps such as Mobile Premier League (MPL) have emerged as an alternate platform for game developers to publish their games and earn a steady stream of revenue. According to MPL, developers can stand to make as much as Rs 1 crore per year in revenue by publishing their games on MPL's app.

MPL currently has over 30 games, including a Quiz, which was launched in September and has already seen users win over Rs 70 lakh.

“A new source of income has now been generated. Earlier, we only had two choices-- App Store and Play Store. Now, there is a third option. As a game developer, this is great for us,” said Sani Trivedi of Artoon Solutions, a game developer. Surat-based Artoon has published games including the popular Carrom game on MPL.

MPL works with a number of developers and studios across the country to bring a variety of games to their platform. Some others include Chennai’s Hammerplay Studios; Psypher Interactive, Juego Studios and Dumadu Games (all Bengaluru-based); Mumbai-based Optimum Games, etc.

“@PlayMPL provides a great opportunity for us to bring our games to millions of users and creating exciting venues.” a recent tweet from Hammperplay Studios’ Twitter handle said. << https://twitter.com/hammerplay/status/1178950192696938498 >>

According to Sai Srinivas Kiran, Co-founder and CEO of MPL, the platform is open for all game developers to publish their ware. “At MPL, our user and developer community is our core. We are always looking to partner with game creators to bring new games to our platform where our users can compete and win,” he said.

Kiran’s goal is to make MPL a platform where developers can “publish games on the fly”. “Any game developer can reach out to us about publishing on our platform,” he said. MPL publishes on a revenue-sharing basis and the games are easily integrated into the platform.

A platform like no other

The number of current users on the platform is 30 million and MPL provides a ready audience for developers and their games. Game creators don’t have to worry about user acquisition. MPL also works with them to fine-tune their games and optimise them for the platform.

“I had a great experience with MPL. I have gained a lot of knowledge, which is good for my career. I also got good exposure to the technical aspects (of game development),” said Shivangi Koradiya, a developer at Artoon. Koradiya helped develop the carrom game for MPL.

“There were quite a few challenges when making a game like carrom. One challenge was the synchronisation aspect with multiple players. We also needed to make the game fast so it functioned well even in slow networks,” Koradiya said.

“Our experience with the carrom game is very good. It was quite challenging to make the game similar to the experience people have when they play the game in real life. We are also working on updates. Thousands of users started playing the game right after its release on MPL,” said Trivedi.

