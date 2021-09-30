MPR vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 12

Mpumalanga Rhinos will take on Knights in the 12th match of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

With no wins from two matches, Mpumalanga Rhinos have endured a tough time in the league. They are rooted to the bottom of the table and are still searching for their first points. Meanwhile, Knights have won both their matches so far. They are on top of the points table and are the favorites to win this contest.

MPRR vs KTS Probable Playing 11 Today

MPR XI

Alexander Kok, Rubin Hermann (WK), Yassar Cook (C), Tumi Koto, Blake Schraader, Liam Peters, Jared Alder, Jon Hinrichsen, Akhulile Mkhatu, Luvuyo Nkese, Bamanye Xenxe

KTS XI

Jacques Snyman, Mangaliso Mosehle, Rilee Rossouw, Pite van Biljon (C), Farhaan Behardien, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Nealan van Heerden, Mbulelo Budaza

Match Details

MPR vs KTS, CSA T20 2021, Match 12

Date and Time: 30th September, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly and the ball comes on well. Pacers can expect some bounce on this track. A score of 150 is expected to be par at this venue.

Today’s MPR vs KTS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than R Hermann. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers also makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy Side.

Batters

R Rossouw is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. Rossouw has also had plenty of experience and he is an excellent captaincy choice for your MPR vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the shorter format and J Snyman has been at the top of his game recently. He scored 20 runs and picked up a wicket in the first match.

Bowlers

M Pretorius’ bowling could prove to be a major cause of concern for the opposition. He’s in excellent form having picked up six wickets in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MPR vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

R Rossouw (KTS) – 194 points

M Pretorius (KTS) – 183 points

B Schraader (MPR) – 109 points

R Hermann (MPR) – 109 points

F Behardien (KTS) – 100 points

Important stats for MPR vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

R Rossouw: 140 runs

M Pretorius: 6 wickets

B Schraader: 7 runs and 3 wickets

R Hermann: 51 runs

F Behardien: 77 runs

MPR vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Today

MPR vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Hermann, R Rossouw, F Behardien, Y Cook, B Schraader, J Hinrichsen, J Snyman, A Kok, M Pretorius, M Budaza, G Coetzee

Captain: R Rossouw, Vice-Captain: M Pretorius

MPR vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Hermann, R Rossouw, F Behardien, Y Cook, J Alder, B Schraader, J Hinrichsen, J Snyman, M Pretorius, M Budaza, G Coetzee

Captain: F Behardien, Vice-Captain: B Schraader

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava