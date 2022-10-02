MPR vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 Pool A Match

Mpumalanga Rhinos (MPR) will take on South Africa U19 (SA-U19) in a Pool A game of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MPR vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

The Rhinos started their campaign with a seven-wicket loss against Tuskers but bounced back well to beat Eastern Storm. They won a nail-biting encounter, hunting down 174 on the last ball with two wickets in hand. Meanwhile, South Africa have won two games in a row. They beat Eastern Cape comfortably in their first game before defending 150 against Tuskers.

MPR vs SA-U19, Match Details

The Pool A match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 between Mpumalanga Rhinos and South Africa U19 will be played on October 2 at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg at 1 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MPR vs SA-U19

Date & Time: October 2, 2022, 1 pm IST

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

Pitch Report

The track at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg has been a good one to bat on. The average score batting first is about 155, but teams chasing have won more. More of the same can be expected in this game i.e. a good batting strip and the team winning the toss opting to chase.

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 155

Average second innings score: 152

MPR vs SA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team News

No major injury concern

Mpumalanga Rhinos Probable Playing XI

Rubin Hermann (c & wk), Yassar Cook, Tumi Koto, Nhlanhla Dlamini, Jurie Snyman, Blake Schraader, Thula Ngcobo, Jon Hinrichsen, Lizo Makhosi, Caleb Balich, Gerald Ngwenyana

South Africa U19 Team News

No major injury concerns

South Africa U19 Probable Playing XI

Ronan Hermann (wk), Meeka eel Prince, Matthew Boast, George Van Heerden (c), Dewan Marais, Richard Seletswane, Juan James, Kwena Maphaka, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Abdullah Bayoumy

Today’s MPR vs SA-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rubin Hermann (2 matches, 94 runs)

Hermann has been in good touch with the bat. The MPR wicketkeeper batter has accumulated 94 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 125.33.

Top Batter Pick

Meeka eel Prince (2 matches, 80 runs)

Prince has got solid starts in both games. He has mustered 80 runs in two innings and has a strike rate of 129.03.

Top All-rounder Pick

Blake Schraader (1 match, 9 runs, 0 wickets)

Blake Schraader has played only one game, where he struck nine off four deliveries. He can also be quite handy with the ball and chip in with a few wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Liam Alder (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Alder is in top bowling form. He has taken five wickets in two games and has an economy rate of 6.00. He's averaging 9.60 and has a bowling strike rate of 9.6.

MPR vs SA-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Boast (2 matches, 55 runs, 5 wickets)

Boast has been superb with both bat and ball. He has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 189.65. He has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.87.

Jurie Snyman (2 matches, 54 runs, 1 wicket)

Snyman has been quite effective all round. He struck a half-century in MPR’s first game and is striking at 158.82 in this tournament. He has also chipped in with a wicket.

Five Must-picks with player stats for MPR vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Matthew Boast 55 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Jurie Snyman 54 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Liam Alder 5 wickets in 2 matches Rubin Hermann 94 runs in 2 matches Meeka eel Prince 80 runs in 2 matches

MPR vs SA-U19 match expert tips

There are some quality all-rounders in both teams, and they could be key picks. Moreover, the all-rounders could be the top captaincy contenders. Back the top-order batters to fire.

MPR vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa U19 - CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Rubin Hermann

Batters: Yassar Cook, Dewan Marais, Meeka eel Prince

All-rounders: Blake Schraader, Jurie Snyman, Matthew Boast, Juan James

Bowlers: Jon Hinrichsen, Liam Alder, Abdullah Bayoumy

MPR vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa U19 - CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Rubin Hermann, Ronan Hermann

Batters: Yassar Cook, George Van Heerden, Meeka eel Prince

All-rounders: Blake Schraader, Jurie Snyman, Matthew Boast

Bowlers: Thula Ngcobo, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder

