MPR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 10

Match 10 of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 has the Mpumalanga Rhinos (MPR) taking on the Titans (TIT) at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Both the Titans and the Rhinos got off to a poor start in the CSA T20 Cup 2021. While the Titans held their own against group-favorites Knights, the Rhinos were completely blown away by the Tuskers. The Rhinos will be keen to get their campaign back on track, but they will have to get the better of Dean Elgar and co. in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket at the Manguang Oval.

MPR vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

MPR XI

Alex Kok, Rubin Hermann (wk), Tumi Koto, Blake Schraader, Liam Peters, Jarred Alder, Bamanye Xenxe, Jon Hinrichsen, Luvuyo Nkese (c), Kgaudisa Molefe and Akhulile Mkhatu

TIT XI

Neil Brand, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Dean Elgar (c), Dayyan Galiem, Grant Mokoena, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Corbin Bosch, Okuhle Cele and Donavon Ferreira

Match Details

MPR vs TIT, CSA T20 Challenge 2021, Group B, Match 4

Date and Time: 29th September 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

As seen in previous matches at the Manguang Oval, the pitch is slightly on the slower side with 150-160 being a decent total at the venue. The batsmen will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions against the hard new ball, which should skid onto the bat nicely. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with ample turn on offer for them. Although both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, the pitch should not change much during the game.

Today’s MPR vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gihahn Cloete: Gihahn Cloete is slated to bat in the middle order despite being known for his antics at the top of the order. However, he is a talented player who will ideally look to take the bowlers on in the middle overs, making him a good option for your MPR vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Jared Alder: Despite the Rhinos batting unit faltering against the Tuskers, Alder held his own with a sturdy knock in the middle overs. With form on his side and the ability to score quick runs, Alder is one to watch out for in this game.

Allrounder

Jon Hinrichsen: Jon Hinrichsen didn't have the best of times in the previous game despite showing glimpses of his bowling prowess with the new ball. While he is slated to bat lower down the order, Hinrichsen is a skilled new-ball bowler and should be a good addition to your MPR vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Aaron Phangiso: Aaron Phangiso is one of the most experienced bowlers in the tournament and it showed in the previous game as he put in a good shift against the hot-favorites Knights. With the pitch also on the slower side, Phangiso should ideally have a significant say in the outcome of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MPR vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Blake Schraader (MPR) - 72 points

Dean Elgar (TIT) - 59 points

Rubin Hermann (MPR) - 56 points

Important stats for MPR vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Dean Elgar - 2009 runs in 80 T20 matches

Aaron Phangiso - 4-0-23-1 in his previous CSA T20 Cup match vs Knights

Rubin Hermann - 32(31) in his previous CSA T20 Cup match vs Tuskers

MPR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 2021)

MPR vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Cloete, D Elgar, S Makhanya, J Alder, B Koto, J Hinrichsen, C Bosch, A Kok, A Phangiso, O Cele and K Molefe

Captain: D Elgar. Vice-captain: A Phangiso

MPR vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Cloete, D Elgar, S Makhanya, J Alder, L Peters, J Hinrichsen, C Bosch, D Galiem, A Phangiso, O Cele and B Xenxe

Captain: D Elgar. Vice-captain: L Peters

Edited by Samya Majumdar