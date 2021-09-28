MPR vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 8

Mpumalanga will take on Tuskers in the eighth match of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Mpumalanga finished fourth in the Pool C standings in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2019-20. They could manage just one victory in that competition.

Tuskers, meanwhile, finished runners-up in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup in 2019-20. They lost the final to Eastern by only five runs.

MPR vs TUS Probable Playing 11 Today

MPR XI

Rubin Hermann (wk), Yassar Cook (c), Liam Peters, Jared Alder, Brian Koto, Alex Kok, Jon Hinrichsen, Blake Schraader, Luvuyo Nkese, Kgaudise Molefe, Bamanye Xenxe

TUS XI

Tshepang Dithole, Cameron Delport, Luke Schlemmer, Michael Erlank, Andile Mogakane, Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Gareth Dukes, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Nduduzo Mfoza, Mondli Khumalo

Match Details

MPR vs TUS, CSA T20 2021, Match 8

Date and Time: September 28, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly as the ball comes well onto the willow. Pacers can expect some bounce on this track. A score of 150 is expected to be par at this venue.

Today’s MPR vs TUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than R Hermann. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers makes him a convincing choice for your fantasy side.

Batters

C Delport is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. Delport also has plenty of experience as he has scored 5792 runs at an average of 25.29 in 251 T20s.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the T20 format and A Kok has been at the top of his game recently.

Bowlers

B Xenxe’s bowling could prove to be a major cause of concern for the opposition. He’s in excellent form.

Top 5 best players to pick in MPR vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

C Delport (TUS)

Y Cook (MPR)

K Nipper (TUS)

K Dudgeon (TUS)

Important stats for MPR vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

C Delport: 5792 runs and 68 wickets in T20s

Y Cook: 453 runs in T20s

K Nipper: 869 runs and 54 wickets in T20s

K Dudgeon: 33 runs and 15 wickets in T20s

MPR vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Today

MPR vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Hermann, L Schlemmer, Y Cook, C Delport, A Kok, K Dudgeon, K Nipper, L Nkese, B Xenxe, M Khumalo, K Molefe

Captain: C Delport, Vice-Captain: A Kok

MPR vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Hermann, L Peters, Y Cook, C Delport, A Kok, K Dudgeon, K Nipper, L Nkese, B Xenxe, M Khumalo, K Molefe

Captain: Y Cook, Vice-Captain: K Dudgeon.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar