MPS vs JRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 18

M.P Sports (MPS) will take on Jabalpur Champions (JRC) in the 18th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Saturday, December 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MPS vs JRC Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

M.P Sports have won three out of their four matches and are second in the points table. They lost their last match against SRC by 56 runs.

Jabalpur Champions, on the other hand, have also won three out of their four matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against CDL by three wickets.

MPS vs JRC Match Details

The 18th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League m will be played on December 3 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The match is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MPS vs JRC, Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 18

Date and Time: December 03, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

MPS vs JRC Pitch Report

The track at the Ranital Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. All of the last five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 5

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 140

MPS vs JRC Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

M.P Sports: L-W-W-W

Jabalpur Champions: W-W-W-L

MPS vs JRC probable playing 11s for today’s match

MPS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MPS Probable Playing 11

Shreeyog Pawar, Ishu Sharma, Rahul Sharma (c), S Rathod, Anchit Thakur, Atul Jadhav, Vandit Joshi, Gaurav Raghav, Mohit Shinde, Nadeem Sheikh, and Dipanshu Choudhary.

JRC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

JRC Probable Playing 11

Rakesh Kumar, Hemant Sharma, Kevin Parmar, Aditya Yadav, Vijay Patel, Vikash Kumar, Rajveer Aanjna, Jayant Goyal, Nishant Choudhary, Tushar Chauhan, and Prakhar Pandey.

MPS vs JRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Hemant Sharma (4 matches, 84 runs, Strike Rate: 102.44)

Hemant is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 84 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 102.44.

Top Batter pick

Ishu Sharma (4 matches, 103 runs, Strike Rate: 110.75)

Ishu has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 102 runs at a strike rate of 110.75 in four matches. He is likely to play a prominent role yet again.

Top All-rounder pick

Vikash Kumar (4 matches, 111 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 91.74, Economy Rate: 7.08)

Vikash has picked up two wickets while scoring 111 runs in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

Top Bowler pick

Tushar Chauhan (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.73)

Tushar is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. He has scalped eight wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 3.73.

MPS vs JRC match captain and vice-captain choices

Vikash Kumar

Vikash is an unquestionable choice for the captaincy. He has picked up two wickets while scoring 111 runs in four matches.

Atul Jadhav

Atul can pick up wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat. He has scored 30 runs and also picked up four wickets in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MPS vs JRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tushar Chauhan - 8 wickets in 4 matches

Punit Tomar - 7 wickets in 4 matches

Vikash Kumar - 111 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

Dipanshu Choudhary - 3 wickets and 87 runs in 4 matches

Atul Jadhav - 4 wickets and 30 runs in 4 matches

MPS vs JRC match expert tips

Tushar Chauhan has looked promising with the ball and will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps on Saturday.

MPS vs JRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

MPS vs JRC Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 Premier League

MPS vs JRC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hemant Sharma

Batters: Ishu Sharma, Dipanshu Choudhary, Saurav Das

All-rounders: Vandit Joshi, Puru Sharma, Vikash Kumar

Bowlers: Tushar Chauhan, Punit Tomar, Atul Jadhav, Sadain Faiz Khan.

MPS vs JRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

MPS vs JRC Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 Premier League

MPS vs JRC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Anchit Thakur, Hemant Sharma

Batters: Ishu Sharma, Dipanshu Choudhary, Saurav Das

All-rounders: Vikash Kumar, Vandit Joshi

Bowlers: Tushar Chauhan, Punit Tomar, Atul Jadhav, Sadain Faiz Khan.

