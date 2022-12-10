MPS vs MHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Final

MP Sports (MPS) will lock horns with MH Club (MHC) in the final match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League on Saturday at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at MPS vs MHC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, and more.

MP Sports have won seven of their last eight matches and will be curious to continue their domination in the tournament. MH Club, on the other hand, has won six of its last eight matches.

MH Club will give it their all to win the match, but MP Sports are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MPS vs MHC Match Details

The final match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on December 10 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MPS vs MHC, Final

Date and Time: 10th December 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur has a bowling surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect some early wickets from the pacers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this ground. The last match played on this pitch was between Sri Ram Club and MH Club, where a total of 214 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

MPS vs MHC Form Guide

MPS - Won 7 of their last 8 matches

MHC - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

MPS vs MHC Probable Playing XI

MPS Playing XI

No major injury updates

Punit Tomar ©, Dipanshu Choudhary, Ishu Sharma, Puru Sharma, Anchit Thakur (wk), Nadeem Sheikh, Atul Jadhav, Mohit Shinde, Mohnish Kurve, Shreeyog Pawar, Devansh Nandkani

MHC Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ajay Mishra ©, Amber Sharma, Piyush Kushwaha, Yash Pandey, Harshit Mali, Nare Sahil Lodhi (wk), Mangesh Yadav, Abhishek Rajak, Parush Mandal, Aashu Yadav, Aditya Mishra

MPS vs MHC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Nare Lodhi

S Nare Lodhi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Thakur is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

D Choudhary

I Sharma and D Choudhary are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Mishra has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Yadav

P Sharma and M Yadav are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Mali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Mali and A Jadhav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Tomar is another good pick for today's match.

MPS vs MHC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Yadav

M Yadav will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 363 runs and taken nine wickets in the last eight matches.

D Choudhary

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make D Choudhary the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form.

5 Must-Picks for MPS vs MHC, Final

D Choudhary

M Yadav

H Mali

P Tomar

A Sharma

MP Sports vs MH Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MP Sports vs MH Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Nare Lodhi

Batters: A Mishra, I Sharma, D Choudhary, M Kurve

All-rounders: P Sharma, M Yadav, A Sharma

Bowlers: A Jadhav, P Tomar, H Mali

MP Sports vs MH Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nare Lodhi

Batters: A Mishra, I Sharma, D Choudhary, M Kurve

All-rounders: P Sharma, M Yadav, A Sharma

Bowlers: A Jadhav, P Tomar, H Mali

Poll : 0 votes