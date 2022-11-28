M.P Sports will take on Samdariya Fighters in match number 10 of the Jabalpur T20 Premiere League at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MPS vs SDF Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

These are two teams that are at the top of the points table, with both unbeaten. M.P Sports chased down 140 in the final over with three wickets in hand against M.H Club before they shot Chhindwara Lions out for just 85. Samdariya Fighters, on the other hand, have recorded massive wins against Sri Ram Club (by nine wickets while chasing 73) and Gymkhana Club (by 116 runs).

MPS vs SDF, Match Details

The 10th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premiere League between M.P Sports and Samdariya Fighters will be played on November 29 2022 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The game is set to take place at 2 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MPS vs SDF

Date & Time: November 29th 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur has been a good one to bat on, but there is something in it for the bowlers. There have been a couple of scores in excess of 190, but teams have also been bowled out under 100 a few times.

MPS vs SDF Probable Playing 11 today

M.P Sports Team News

No major injury concerns.

M.P Sports Probable Playing XI: Anchit Thakur (wk), Ishu Sharma, Dipanshu Choudhary, Puru Sharma, Punit Tomar, Atul Jadhav, Mohnish Kurve, Nadeem Sheikh, Rahul Sharma, Mohit Shinde, Shreeyog Pawar

Samdariya Fighters Team News

No major injury concerns.

Samdariya Fighters Probable Playing XI: Chirag Tak (wk), Shashwat Bhadauria, Adarsh Dubey (c), Nikhil Rajput, Atharv, Sagar Yadav, Anurag Malvia, Aryan Deshmukh, Ayush Mankar, Ayan Sreeraj, Pulkit Girl

Today’s MPS vs SDF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anchit Thakur (2 matches, 47 runs)

Anchit Thakur has batted decently in this competition. He has accumulated 47 runs in two outings with the bat and has a strike rate of 102.17.

Top Batter Pick

Mohit Shinde (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Mohit Shinde hasn't fired with the bat yet but he has bowled really well. He returned with figures of 4/11 from 3.4 overs in the only game he bowled.

Top All-rounder Pick

Puru Sharma (2 matches, 44 runs, 1 wicket)

Puru Sharma has been effective with both bat and ball. The left-handed all-rounder has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 191.30. With the ball, he has chipped in with one scalp at an economy of 5.40.

Top Bowler Pick

Pulkit Girl (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Pulkit Girl is in brilliant bowling form. The 19-year-old SDF bowler has taken three wickets at a stunning economy rate of 2.57 in this tournament.

MPS vs SDF match captain and vice-captain choices

Ayush Mankar (2 matches, 7 runs, 4 wickets)

Ayush Mankar is in top bowling form. The 22-year-old all-rounder has returned with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. He has played only two balls with the bat and has hit seven runs.

Atharv (2 matches, 108 runs)

Atharv is in brilliant form with the bat. The SDF top-order batter has amassed 108 runs in two innings while striking at 166.15. He has smashed seven fours and eight sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MPS vs SDF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ayush Mankar 7 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Puru Sharma 44 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Atharv 108 runs in 2 matches Pulkit Girl 3 wickets in 2 matches Mohit Shinde 4 wickets in 2 matches

MPS vs SDF match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks and will be the key. Thus, the likes of Mohit Shinde, Puru Sharma, Anurag Malvia, and Ayush Mankar could be crucial picks for this encounter.

MPS vs SDF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for M.P Sports vs Samdariya Fighters - Jabalpur T20 Premiere League.

Wicket-keeper: Anchit Thakur, Chirag Tak

Batters: Mohit Shinde, Adarsh Dubey, Atharv

All-rounders: Puru Sharma, Anurag Malvia, Ayush Mankar

Bowlers: Atul Jadhav, Punit Tomar, Pulkit Girl

MPS vs SDF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for M.P Sports vs Samdariya Fighters - Jabalpur T20 Premiere League.

Wicket-keeper: Anchit Thakur

Batters: Dipanshu Choudhary, Mohit Shinde, Adarsh Dubey, Atharv

All-rounders: Puru Sharma, Anurag Malvia, Ayush Mankar

Bowlers: Punit Tomar, Nadeem Sheikh, Pulkit Girl

