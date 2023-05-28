MPSC vs PRL U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival, Bronze Final

The Bronze Final match of the Trinidad T20 Festival will see the Marchin Patriots (MPSC) squaring off against the Premier League Under 19 (PRL U19) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday, May 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MPSC vs PRL U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Premier League Under 19 won their last match against HKL Aranjuez SC Inn by 37 runs. The Marchin Patriots, on the other hand, won their last match against TDFC by 8 wickets. Premier League Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but the Marchin Patriots are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MPSC vs PRL U19 Match Details

The Bronze Final match of the Trinidad T20 Festival will be played on May 28 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MPSC vs PRL U19, Bronze Final

Date and Time: May 28, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between CRU and PPSC, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

MPSC vs PRL U19 Form Guide

MPSC - W

PRL U19 - W

MPSC vs PRL U19 Probable Playing XI

MPSC Playing XI

No injury updates

Adrian Sehzad Ali (wk), Teshawn Castro, Hakeem Mitchell, Kiedel Glasgow, Roshan Parag, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Dominic Choy, Dave Samooj, Kashtri Singh, Stephan Solomon, Marlon Byfield

PRL U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Justin Jagessar, Kyle Ramdoo (wk), Narad Kissoondath, Rajeev Ramnath, Andrew Rambaran (c), Nick Ramlal, Ronillster Perreira, Fareez Ali, Zachary Siewah, Joshua Davis, Vasant Singh

MPSC vs PRL U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sehzad

A Sehzad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Ramdoo is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Siewah

Z Siewah and J Jagessar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Perreira played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Rambaran

H Mitchell and ARambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Parag is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Castro

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Davis and T Castro. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MPSC vs PRL U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Siewah

Z Siewah will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He took three wickets in the last match.

T Castro

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Castro as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. Castro took three wickets in his last match.

5 Must-Picks for MPSC vs PRL U19, Bronze Final

T Castro

Z Siewah

A Rambaran

H Mitchell

J Davis

Marchin Patriots vs Premier League Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Marchin Patriots vs Premier League Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sehzad

Batters: Z Siewah, K Glasgow, J Jagessar, R Perreira

All-rounders: R Parag, A Rambaran, H Mitchell

Bowlers: T Castro, J Davis, V Singh

Marchin Patriots vs Premier League Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sehzad

Batters: Z Siewah, J Jagessar, R Perreira

All-rounders: R Parag, A Rambaran, H Mitchell, D Samooj

Bowlers: T Castro, J Davis, V Singh

