MR vs CAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match 14

Montcada Royals will be up against the Catalunya Tigers in the 14th match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 8th November at Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona.
The Montcada Royals haven’t played a match yet in this tournament as their recent game was called off. They have a good mix of talented and experienced players and will be hoping to get off the mark with a win.
Meanwhile, the Catalunya Tigers have won two of their three games, placing them in third spot in the points table. They defeated Hira Sabadell by 33 runs in the last game and will aim to repeat the same performance in this encounter.
MR vs CAT Probable Playing 11 Today
Montcada Royals
Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Naeem, Ibrar Hussain, MD Umar Waqas (C), Mohsin Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Adeel Raja, Kashif Shafi (WK), Aamir Shahzad, Arif Majeed, Muhammad Asif
Catalunya Tigers
Jamshad Afzal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Asjad Butt, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Shahzaib Akram, Samar Shamshad, Waqas Meraj, Muhammad Zeeshan, Umer Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar (C)
Match Details
Match: Montcada Royal vs Catalunya Tigers, ECS-T10 Barcelona
Date and Time: 8th November at 12.00 am IST
Venue: Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona
Pitch Report
The track at the Vidreres Cricket Ground generally offers assistance to the batters. However, we haven’t seen big scores being racked up in recent games and the bowlers too have managed to get something off the surface.
Four of the last five games played at this venue have been won by the side chasing.
Today’s MR vs CAT Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Awais Ahmed: Awais can prove to be a smart pick from the wicketkeeper section. He has contributed immensely behind the stumps, affecting eight dismissals.
Batters
Jamshad Afzal: Jamshad didn’t make an impact in the first two games for the Tigers. However, he has the ability to rack up big scores which makes him a top pick for today’s match.
Muhammad Naeem: Naeem’s contribution with the bat in previous tournaments has been impressive. He can score on a regular basis and is expected to make a difference in this game.
All-rounders
Waqas Miraj: Waqas is an effective bowling all-rounder for the Tigers. He has picked up a total of seven wickets in three games and is expected to shine in this match.
Hamza Saleem: Hamza is an excellent batting all-rounder who has the potential to score big. He can also make contributions with the ball and is a must-pick for today’s match.
Bowlers
Muhammad Umar Mughal: Umar bowled decently in recent matches and has picked up two wickets. He is expected to play a significant role in this game.
Aamir Shahzad: Aamir has been a key contributor to his side in previous tournaments. He can control the flow of runs as well as pick up wickets during crucial phases.
Top 5 best players to pick in MR vs CAT Dream11 prediction team
Waqas Miraj: 220 points
Asjad Butt: 168 points
Awais Ahmed: 145 points
Muhammad Umar Mughal: 88 points
Umair Aftab: 82 points
Important stats for MR vs CAT Dream11 prediction team
Asjad Butt: 3 matches, 59 runs, 1 wicket
Waqas Miraj: 3 matches, 7 wickets
Awais Ahmed: 3 matches, 53 wickets
Ghulam Sarwar: 3 matches, 2 wickets
Muhammad Umar Mughal: 3 matches, 2 wickets
MR vs CAT Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Naeem, Arif Majeed, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Zeeshan, Asjad Butt, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar, Aamir Shahzad
Captain: Waqas Miraj Vice-Captain: Hamza Saleem
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Naeem, Mohsin Ali, Hamza Saleem, Farrukh Sohail, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Samar Shamshad, Aamir Shahzad
Captain: Awais Ahmed Vice-Captain: Muhammad Umar Mughal