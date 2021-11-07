MR vs CAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match 14

Montcada Royals will be up against the Catalunya Tigers in the 14th match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 8th November at Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona.

The Montcada Royals haven’t played a match yet in this tournament as their recent game was called off. They have a good mix of talented and experienced players and will be hoping to get off the mark with a win.

Meanwhile, the Catalunya Tigers have won two of their three games, placing them in third spot in the points table. They defeated Hira Sabadell by 33 runs in the last game and will aim to repeat the same performance in this encounter.

MR vs CAT Probable Playing 11 Today

Montcada Royals

Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Naeem, Ibrar Hussain, MD Umar Waqas (C), Mohsin Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Adeel Raja, Kashif Shafi (WK), Aamir Shahzad, Arif Majeed, Muhammad Asif

Catalunya Tigers

Jamshad Afzal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Asjad Butt, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Shahzaib Akram, Samar Shamshad, Waqas Meraj, Muhammad Zeeshan, Umer Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar (C)

Match Details

Match: Montcada Royal vs Catalunya Tigers, ECS-T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 8th November at 12.00 am IST

Venue: Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidreres Cricket Ground generally offers assistance to the batters. However, we haven’t seen big scores being racked up in recent games and the bowlers too have managed to get something off the surface.

Four of the last five games played at this venue have been won by the side chasing.

Today’s MR vs CAT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Awais can prove to be a smart pick from the wicketkeeper section. He has contributed immensely behind the stumps, affecting eight dismissals.

Batters

Jamshad Afzal: Jamshad didn’t make an impact in the first two games for the Tigers. However, he has the ability to rack up big scores which makes him a top pick for today’s match.

Muhammad Naeem: Naeem’s contribution with the bat in previous tournaments has been impressive. He can score on a regular basis and is expected to make a difference in this game.

All-rounders

Waqas Miraj: Waqas is an effective bowling all-rounder for the Tigers. He has picked up a total of seven wickets in three games and is expected to shine in this match.

Hamza Saleem: Hamza is an excellent batting all-rounder who has the potential to score big. He can also make contributions with the ball and is a must-pick for today’s match.

Bowlers

Muhammad Umar Mughal: Umar bowled decently in recent matches and has picked up two wickets. He is expected to play a significant role in this game.

Aamir Shahzad: Aamir has been a key contributor to his side in previous tournaments. He can control the flow of runs as well as pick up wickets during crucial phases.

Top 5 best players to pick in MR vs CAT Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Miraj: 220 points

Asjad Butt: 168 points

Awais Ahmed: 145 points

Muhammad Umar Mughal: 88 points

Umair Aftab: 82 points

Important stats for MR vs CAT Dream11 prediction team

Asjad Butt: 3 matches, 59 runs, 1 wicket

Waqas Miraj: 3 matches, 7 wickets

Awais Ahmed: 3 matches, 53 wickets

Ghulam Sarwar: 3 matches, 2 wickets

Muhammad Umar Mughal: 3 matches, 2 wickets

MR vs CAT Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Naeem, Arif Majeed, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Zeeshan, Asjad Butt, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar, Aamir Shahzad

Captain: Waqas Miraj Vice-Captain: Hamza Saleem

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Naeem, Mohsin Ali, Hamza Saleem, Farrukh Sohail, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Samar Shamshad, Aamir Shahzad

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Awais Ahmed Vice-Captain: Muhammad Umar Mughal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee