MR vs CTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match 6

Montcada Royal will take on Catalunya CC in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday at the Vinderes Cricket Ground in Girona.

The Montcada Royals are newcomers to the ECS. The team has a handful of quality players in their lineup. They'll hope to get off to a good start, and build on their momentum going forward in the tournament.

Catalunya Cricket Club, meanwhile, finished first in the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 edition, winning all their seven games. They have an excellent lineup of talented players, and will look to start their campaign with a win.

MR vs CTL Probable Playing XIs

Montcada Royals

Kashif Shafi, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Naeem, Zeb Ali, Jahanzaib Asghar, Kamran Muhamad, Junaid Ali, Asad Afzaal, Ghulam Sabbar (C), Owais Nazir.

Catalunya CC

Rauf Zaman (WK), Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Nisar Ahmed, Hamza Nisar, Muhammad Basit, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Mughal, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Shahbaz Shaukat.

Match Details

Match: MR vs CTL, ECS T10 Barcelona.

Date and Time: 4th November, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Vinderes Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The Vinderes Cricket Ground wicket offers assistance to the batters. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, making it easier to play shots, while bowlers will have to work hard to reap dividends. A total of around 110 runs could be a challenging one on this surface.

Today's MR vs CTL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Ihsan: He is the best option from the wicketkeeper department. He has the ability to play big shots, and is also handy behind the stumps.

Batters

Naveed Aslam: He is a dominant batter who has scored decent runs in the previous season. He could be a key player in today's game.

Muhammad Naeem: He is new to this league, but has the potential to score big. He could prove to be a crucial pick in this game.

All-rounders

Hamza Saleem: He is a must-pick in the all-rounder section. He is an experienced player who can contribute with both bat and ball, and fetch you huge points.

Yazir Ali: He is an outstanding batting all-rounder who has the ability to score quick runs. He can also contribute with the ball, and is a good option for captain or vice-captain for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Syed Sherazi: He could be a key bowler for Catalunya CC. His variations could be effective in the death overs in this game.

Kamran Muhammad: He is a leading bowler for the Royals. He has the skill to contain batters, and grab crucial wickets too.

5 best players to pick in MR vs CTL Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Ihsan (MR).

Naveed Aslam (CTL).

Hamza Saleem (MR).

Yazir Ali (CTL).

Syed Sherazi (CTL).

Key stats for MR vs CTL Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament.

MR vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Today

MR vs CTL Dream11 Team - 1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Naeem, Hamza Saleem, Jahanzaib Asghar, Yazir Ali, Syed Sherazi, Kamran Muhammad, Junaid Ali.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-Captain: Naveed Aslam.

MR vs CTL Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Zeb Ali, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Naeem, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Basit, Yazir Ali, Syed Sherazi, Kamran Muhammad, Shaukat Shahbaz, Asad Afzaal.

Captain: Yazir Ali. Vice-Captain: Mohammad Ihsan.

Edited by Bhargav