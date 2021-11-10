MR vs FTH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona Match 20

The Montcada Royals will be taking on Fateh in the 20th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on November 11th at the Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

The Montcada Royals currently stand sixth in the points table with just a single win in four matches. They come into this game on the back of a four-wicket defeat against the Hawks and will aim to make a strong comeback this time.

Fateh, on the other hand, registered their first win of the season in the previous match against Hira Sabadell after three consecutive defeats. They are now placed in seventh spot in the ECS T10 Barcelona points table and will be looking to improve their position.

MR vs FTH Probable Playing 11 Today

Montcada Royals

Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Naeem (C), Arif Majeed, Farrukh Sohail, MD Umar Waqas, Ibrar Hussain, Kashif Shafi(WK), Adeel Raja, Aamir Shahzad, Muhammad Asif, Sarfraz Anwar

Fateh

Jubed Miah (WK), Saqib Muhammad, Sharjeel Qaiser, Randip Singh(C), Manjinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Shantanu Sharma, Nabeel Qaiser, Naghman Hussain, Sofiqul Islam, Davinder Singh

Match Details

Match: Montcada Royals vs Fateh, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 11th November, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Videres Cricket Ground generally assists the batters. There might be some initial movement for the pacers but once the surface settles, batters will find it easy to play their shots. The average first innings score in the previous four matches at this venue is approximately 90 runs.

Today’s MR vs FTH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kashif Shafi: Kashif scored handy runs with the bat in the previous match and was also decent behind the stumps. He can be a safe option for the wicketkeeper.

Batters

Saqib Muhammad: Saqib is a reliable middle order batter who has batted consistently in the last four matches. He has scored 57 runs and also bagged two wickets in this tournament.

Arif Majeed: Arif’s performance for the Montcada Royals has been decent. He has the ability to rack up huge runs which makes him a top pick for today’s game.

All-rounders

Hamza Saleem: Hamza is a brilliant batting all-rounder who can also make contributions with the ball. He has smashed 77 runs and also picked up a wicket so far in this league.

Manjinder Singh Lovely: Manjinder is a valuable all-rounder choice from Fateh. He took three wickets in the previous game and will be looking forward to chipping in a few more.

Bowlers

Randip Singh: Randip has been a key bowler for his side in the past four matches. He has picked up five wickets and is expected to maintain his consistency in this battle.

Raja Adell-Iqbal: Raja is a must-pick in the bowling section given his performances in both departments. He has picked up four wickets and has also made some vital contributions with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in MR vs FTH Dream11 prediction team

Raja Adell-Iqbal: 219 points

Randip Singh: 190 points

Manjinder Singh-Lovely: 174 points

Hamza Saleem: 163 points

Saqib Muhammad: 162 points

Important stats for MR vs FTH Dream11 prediction team

Raja Adell-Iqbal: 4 matches, 27 runs, 4 wickets

Randip Singh: 4 matches, 5 wickets

Hamza Saleem: 4 matches, 77 runs, 1 wicket

Saqib Muhammad: 4 matches, 57 runs, 2 wickets

Manjinder Singh Lovely: 4 matches, 39 runs, 3 wickets

MR vs FTH Dream11 Prediction Today

MR vs FTH Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kashif Shafi, Arif Majeed, Saqib Muhammad, Muhammad Naeem, Hargurjit Singh, Hamza Saleem, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Farrukh Sohail, Raja Adell-Iqbal, Randip Singh, Naghman Hussain

Captain: Hamza Saleem Vice-Captain: Saqib Muhammad

MR vs FTH Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kashif Shafi, Arif Majeed, Saqib Muhammad, Jubed Miah, Hamza Saleem, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Farrukh Sohail, Sofiqul Islam, Raja Adell-Iqbal, Randip Singh, Aamir Shahzad

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Manjinder Singh Lovely Vice-Captain: Raja Adell-Iqbal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee